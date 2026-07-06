Iran-Qatar trade resumed with reopening of Al Ruwais port to Iranian goods

TEHRAN- Iran's Commercial Attaché in Doha announced the reopening of Qatar's Al Ruwais port to Iranian goods and the resumption of maritime trade between the two countries.

According to IRNA, quoted from Iran's Trade Promotion Organization, Abbas Abdolkhani, referring to the resumption of Iran-Qatar trade, stated: After approximately five months of halt in the maritime transport route for goods between Dayyer Port in Iran and Al Ruwais Port in Qatar, following continuous follow-ups by the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha and coordination with relevant Qatari officials, Al Ruwais Port has once again begun accepting Iranian goods.

Referring to the importance of this trade route, he added: Al Ruwais Port is considered one of the most important gateways for Iranian goods entering the Qatari market, and the resumption of activity on this maritime route will play a significant role in facilitating trade, reducing transportation costs, increasing the speed of goods supply, and enhancing the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries.

The Commercial Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha stated: A diverse range of Iranian goods is exported to the Qatari market through this route, the most important of which include various types of fresh fruits and vegetables, produce, dried fruits, foodstuffs, aquatic products, eggs and protein products, construction materials, stone, white cement, mineral products, handmade and machine-made carpets, and other goods needed by the Qatari market.

He continued: The reopening of Al Ruwais Port, in addition to boosting bilateral trade, will also increase economic and commercial activity at Dayyer Port in Bushehr Province as the port of origin for exports to Qatar, and will stimulate business for exporters, maritime transport companies, and supply chain operators.

Abdolkhani, emphasizing the growing trend of economic relations between Tehran and Doha, stated: The development and expansion of economic, commercial, and investment cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the State of Qatar is among the common priorities of the two countries and is pursued within the framework of the emphasis and will of high-ranking officials of Iran and Qatar to elevate the level of bilateral relations.

At the end, the Commercial Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Doha, while appreciating the efforts and follow-ups of the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar for the reopening of Al Ruwais Port, expressed hope that with the resumption of activity on this maritime route, we will witness the development of private sector cooperation and an increase in the volume of commercial exchanges between the two countries.

MA