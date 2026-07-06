IRCS, health ministry ready for martyred Leader’s funeral procession in Iraq

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society and the health ministry are ready to provide health and relief services to mourners attending the late leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s funeral procession which are going to be held in the holy Iraqi cities of Najaf and Karbala on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The IRCS in cooperation with its medical branches in the two cities, and the Iraqi Red Crescent Society will provide essential medical care to the participants, ISNA reported.

The IRCS has also deployed relief teams to border areas of the two countries. A group of relief teams is responsible for providing psychological supports to the mourners.

The health ministry has also announced readiness for the provision of health services to participants in the ceremonies. The health ministry has dispatchedambulances, rescue vehicles, and medical teams to serve the mourners throughout the route.

The Leader and several members of his family were martyred in the US-Israeli strike on February 28.

The official mourning ceremonies commenced on Saturday morning at Tehran’s Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla, where an unprecedented sea of mourners assembled to pay their final respects to a leader whose life and legacy profoundly shaped the Islamic Republic for more than three decades. The funeral ceremonies is planned to be held in the holy city of Qom, where prayers will be offered over the Leader’s body, on Monday. The procession will travel to Iraq on July 8, following requests from Iraqi tribes, scholars, and religious and political figures.

MT/MG