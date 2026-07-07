Iranian singer Mostafa Ragheb facilitates release of 10 inmates of unintentional crimes in Yazd

TEHRAN- In observance of the mourning period of Muharram, renowned Iranian singer Mostafa Ragheb has donated four billion rials (approximately $2,300) to facilitate the release of 10 prisoners convicted of unintentional crimes in Yazd.

Ragheb has participated in the campaign to free inmates of unintentional crimes for four consecutive years, IRNA reported on Monday.

This philanthropic act highlights the artist's commitment to social responsibility and his support for underprivileged families, establishing a noble tradition for the singer during the month of Muharram, the report added.

Since 2023, Ragheb has helped secure the release of 35 needy prisoners through his contributions. As part of his ongoing efforts, he has launched the “Bazm-e Eshgh” campaign, inviting his fans and supporters to join this humanitarian movement and contribute to the release of more prisoners.

Furthermore, the artist previously dedicated all proceeds from the signing event of one of his albums, held in Yazd province, to the cause of freeing non-intentional crime prisoners.

The practice of securing the release of prisoners, particularly those convicted of non-intentional crimes, is a deeply rooted social and religious tradition in Iran. Such philanthropic efforts often peak during sacred periods, most notably in the months of Muharram and Ramadan, when a wide range of individuals—from prominent public figures and artists to ordinary citizens—come together to settle blood money payments. These gestures of mercy are widely viewed as an expression of the values of sacrifice and compassion that characterize these holy months, reinforcing social cohesion and humanitarian support across the country.

SAB/