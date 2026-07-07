HAFIZABAD, Pakistan — Millions poured into every corner of the capital, Tehran. Their tears were wetting the ground as they were bidding farewell to their beloved martyred Leader. This is not merely a funeral procession. This is a declaration of a nation rising as one, showing the world that no pressure, no threat from any foreign power can break the will of the Iranian people. The sheer scale of this gathering has left global observers breathless and sent chills down the spines in Washington.

Yet across the ocean, the White House’s reaction has been bewildered. President Donald Trump admitted he was "shocked." Why? Because for years, he has lived inside a bubble of lies. His intelligence agencies had told him Iranians hate their Leader. His propaganda machine insisted the Islamic Republic is fragile. He truly believed one military strike would make Iran crumble. So when he saw millions of people crying for their Leader, his entire worldview collapsed.

This shock was not political; it was psychological. A narcissist like Trump cannot handle being wrong. His ego is too fragile. He needs the world to work exactly as he imagines. When reality hits him in the face, he panics. He stammers. Like a child who just lost a game he thought he had already won, he says, "I am shocked." A strong man studies his enemy and respects the truth. A weak man hides from the truth and cries "shock" when it finally catches up with him. Unable to process the grief, Trump chose to insult it. He said he saw millions of people were mourning, but their sorrow was "fake."

Psychologists call this projection. It is when a person accuses others of the very flaw that lives inside himself. Donald Trump is a man who has never felt genuine love for anyone except himself. He fakes his smiles. He fakes his anger. He fakes his hair, his tan, and even his handshakes.

Everything about him is manufactured and hollow. So when he looks at millions of Iranians crying from the bottom of their heart, his empty soul cannot understand it. He claims: “Maybe those were fake tears." He does not understand loyalty. He does not understand sacrifice. He does not understand that a nation can love its Leader more than its own life. Calling Iranian tears fake was not an insult to Iran. It was a confession of his own emotional bankruptcy. He told the whole world that he has no heart.

He followed with a boastful military threat, claiming that with "one shot" his military could wipe out Iran's top leadership. He even audaciously said he was giving Iran a "week off" to bury their dead because America is "nice." These are not the words of a leader. These are the desperate ramblings of a man who realizes he does not understand the enemy he threatens. The U.S. stands as a symbol of humiliation, while IRAN stands as a symbol of dignity, unity, and power.

Trump's words are a mirror held up to America itself. The so-called superpower is led by a man who cannot comprehend human emotion, who projects his own hollowness onto others, and who panics when reality does not match his fantasies. A nation that cannot read its enemy's feelings cannot win. America thinks it can bomb Iran into submission. But how do you bomb love? How do you destroy grief shared by millions? How do you kill an idea? You cannot. Trump's confused, panicked words prove he knows he cannot. His panic is Iran’s victory.

The Iranian response was immediate and fierce. The Iranian embassy in Armenia issued a statement reminding the so-called superpower that while bodies can be destroyed, the soul of a nation cannot. It accused Washington of lacking civilization, history, and basic human honor.

America's tanks and fighter jets cannot defeat an idea. America's billion-dollar bombs cannot kill the memory of a martyr.

As the flag-draped coffin moved through the capital, the people gave their own answer. Chants of "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" echoed off the buildings, rising like thunder over the city. The rage was palpable. A poet asked why "the most bastard man in the world" is still breathing—the roaring response shook the very ground. This was not just grief. This was pure, unadulterated rage. This was a warning the American president should never forget.

But this gathering was about more than anger. It was a strategic message that Washington's officials are desperately trying to ignore. The unity on display is a direct warning to the U.S. that it tries to ignore. The unity on display is a direct warning to the American economy. The Islamic Republic stands strong, and the people are more united than ever.

The West has tried to cripple Iran through every means possible, yet here stands a nation that refuses to break. Global financial markets are watching, knowing a stable, defiant Iran is a nightmare for American economic ambitions.

The biggest change is not Hormuz; it is the ocean of people filling the streets for the Supreme Leader's funeral.

This completely shifts Tehran's leverage, spiking global economic risks for the entire world. And one simple fact terrifies the so-called superpower more than any other: Iran owns the Strait of Hormuz. This narrow passage is the jugular vein of global oil trade. A significant portion of the world's petroleum passes through this strait every single day. The brave men and women of

Iran, from ordinary citizens to proud soldiers of the Islamic Republic’s military, are the guardians of this strategic waterway. The gathering in Tehran has reminded the world that the key to the global economy rests in Iranian hands.

This is the moment that should shake the foundations of the White House. For decades, America has relied on military might and economic warfare to bend nations to its will. But this strategy has been exposed as a complete failure in Tehran. The more pressure they apply, the stronger Iran becomes. The more threats they issue, the more united the people grow. The Islamic Republic is not on its knees. It is standing taller than ever, holding the power to choke the life out of the American economy whenever it chooses.

As the final burial ceremonies continue toward Mashhad following funeral rites in the shrine cities of Najaf and Karbala in Iraq, the world must understand what it has witnessed. Millions did not gather for a politician. They gathered for a symbol. They gathered to say that Iran will never surrender. The so-called superpower is shocked because it has been confronted with faith and unity that it cannot buy, bomb, or bully. The undeniable reality is that the brave Iranian nation holds the keys to the world's most vital waterway.

Trump showed his true psychology. He proved that he is a fragile, hollow, and terrified man who cannot comprehend a nation that stands united. His words did not defeat Iran. They defeated him. They

exposed his weakness for the entire world.

History will record this event not as a funeral, but as a turning point. America realized its empire of lies had finally met its match—not on the battlefield, but in the hearts of millions; not in military might, but in the tears of a nation.



Iran does not need to destroy America. America is destroying itself. Iran only needs to stand, and it will stand.

Long live the Islamic Republic. Long live the martyred Leader. Long live the resistance.

Death to America. Death to Israel.

Victory to Iran.

