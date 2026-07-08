TEHRAN – Media professionals, political commentators, and public figures from across Europe, the Americas, Africa, and West Asia gathered in Tehran on Tuesday for a forum examining international coverage of the funeral of the Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and what participants described as an ongoing battle of narratives surrounding recent developments in Iran.

The conference, titled "Who Is Khamenei?", was held at the Sooreh Hall of the Art Bureau and brought together journalists, analysts, and activists from countries including the United States, Ireland, Pakistan, Lebanon, Greece, Russia, Brazil, Turkey, Austria, and South Africa.

Throughout the meeting, speakers reflected on their observations during their stay in Iran, shared their assessments of international media coverage, and discussed the political and cultural significance they attributed to the funeral ceremonies.

American journalist Patrick Henningsen, who has traveled to Iran on multiple occasions, described the atmosphere in the country following recent events as one marked by resilience. He said the scenes he witnessed went beyond what he viewed as a political event, portraying instead the steadfastness of a nation.

Irish media commentator and writer Tadhg Hickey argued that many people around the world who oppose colonialism identify with Iran's position, adding that many in Ireland admire what he described as Iran's resistance to major global powers.

For her part, media activist Bushra Shaikh offered condolences over the martyrdom of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution before criticizing Western media coverage of recent events. She argued that international outlets had presented what she called one-sided narratives and had failed to adequately report both the funeral ceremonies and civilian casualties during the recent conflict.

Shaikh also questioned portrayals of Ayatollah Khamenei in Western discourse, arguing that they differed from the image she had formed through her own observations. Referring to the large number of women attending the funeral ceremonies, she maintained that their presence reflected the late leader's relationship with Iranian society. She further contrasted her views on family values in Iran with social trends in the West, describing Iran as a model that places greater emphasis on the family institution.

Pakistani author and political analyst Mir Mohammad Alikhan said the attendance of guests from numerous countries demonstrated what he called growing solidarity among anti-war and anti-colonial movements. Having previously wondered how Iran had maintained its economy despite years of sanctions, he said his visits had led him to conclude that what he termed a revolutionary economy had contributed to the country's resilience.

Khan also announced that he is writing his eighth book on Ayatollah Khamenei, adding that attending the funeral ceremonies had deepened his understanding of Iranian society.

Lebanese media activist Mustafa Shamas described the late Iranian leader as a figure belonging to all free people, recounting an anecdote in which Ayatollah Khamenei reportedly rejected a proposal to alter the route of the Tehran Metro for his personal security, asking instead, "What about the rest of the people of Tehran?" Shams said the story illustrated what he viewed as the leader's concern for public welfare.

The second half of the forum featured remarks by American political commentator Jackson Hinkle, who said it was his first visit to Iran and described the trip as "a great honor." Hinkle praised the late Ayatollah Khamenei's long-standing opposition to what he called global capitalism, colonialism, and injustice, arguing that these positions had made both Iran and its leader the target of foreign adversaries.

Hinkle further noted that the late Iranian leader had lived a modest life devoted to public service. Referring to his own relocation from the United States to Moscow, he criticized US foreign policy and questioned the use of American tax revenues in overseas military operations. He concluded by calling on US military personnel to reject participation in wars that, in his view, target civilians.

Greek media activist Leonidas expressed sympathy with the Iranian people and said he was still seeking a deeper understanding of Ayatollah Khamenei's political and religious legacy. He described the late leader as a figure whose influence extended beyond Iran's borders.

Reflecting on his participation in the funeral ceremonies, Leonidas said he wanted to witness firsthand what he described as the Iranian people's resilience and unity. He also criticized Western media coverage of the event, arguing that major outlets had failed to accurately reflect the scale of public participation.

Russian media activist Maria Kicha said she was deeply moved by her visit to Iran, adding that although Ayatollah Khamenei was no longer alive, she believed his ideas and legacy would continue to influence future generations. She described him as both a spiritual and political figure whose speeches had left a lasting impression on many of his followers.

She also praised Iran's level of development, saying visitors should experience the country firsthand rather than relying solely on international media narratives. She highlighted the country's infrastructure, urban development, and cultural heritage as aspects that had particularly impressed her.

Brazilian media activist Lisa, recalling her first visit to Iran, said her previous perception of the country had changed significantly after seeing it for herself. She described imperialism as a common challenge facing many nations and referred to her participation in the Sumud solidarity mission in support of Palestinians.

Lisa recounted being detained alongside activists from dozens of countries during one of the missions and said the experience strengthened her commitment to raising awareness about Palestine and opposing what she described as imperialist policies. She added that witnessing Iran firsthand had reinforced her interest in understanding the country's experience of resistance under sanctions and external pressure.

Turkish intellectual and media commentator Mehmet Çelenk argued that Iran's experience should serve as an example for other nations seeking independence. He praised Ayatollah Khamenei's defiance of Western powers and said recent events demonstrated that national unity remained one of Iran's greatest strengths.

Çelenk also credited Iran with playing a significant regional role in confronting extremist groups such as ISIS and said the country's political model had inspired resistance movements beyond its borders.

Greek-Canadian lawyer and political activist Dimitri Lascaris offered condolences over the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei and described Tehran as "the Mecca of revolutionaries." Having visited Iran several times, he said his personal observations differed from the image of the country and its leadership often presented in Western media.

Lascaris argued that targeted killings of political leaders had become a recurring feature of US and Israeli policy and said he believed Iran continued to play an important role in shaping regional security. He added that his experiences in Iran had strengthened his conviction that the country represented an alternative model of political independence.

South African politician Mbuyiseni Ndlozi portrayed Ayatollah Khamenei as part of a broader anti-colonial tradition, comparing Iran's revolutionary discourse with historic liberation movements in Africa and Latin America. He criticized what he described as Western domination of the global political and economic order and called for a more equitable international system.

Austrian journalist Dieter Reinisch said the late Iranian leader was known well beyond the Muslim world and argued that his approach toward followers of different religions was based on respect and justice. Comparing Iran's policies with developments elsewhere in the region, Reinisch questioned portrayals that associated Iran with terrorism and said recent events had demonstrated what he viewed as the country's resilience.

The conference concluded with participants emphasizing the importance of direct engagement with Iran and encouraging greater international dialogue beyond prevailing media narratives. Speakers repeatedly argued that personal observation offered a more accurate understanding of the country than what they described as selective reporting in parts of the Western press, while stressing that the funeral ceremonies had become a focal point in the broader contest over competing narratives surrounding Iran and the region.

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