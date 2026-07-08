Tehran walls along funeral route transformed into vast gallery of resistance 

TEHRAN – On the day of the funeral procession for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, Tehran was not merely host to the crowds; the walls of the capital, from Damavand Street to Azadi Square, were transformed into a vast gallery of resistance.

On Monday, the streets of the capital witnessed the farewell of people to their Martyr Leader. Along the magnificent funeral route, graffiti and revolutionary murals related to the 12-day war, the Ramadan War, and portraits of the Martyr Leader adorned the walls. These graffiti works were created by specialized teams under the artistic direction of the Iranian House of Cartoon, Mehr reported.

Abbas Ghazi Zahedi, director of the Iranian House of Cartoon, described this artistic approach as something beyond mere decoration. “Executed in the form of street art, these works sought to blend the visual atmosphere of the funeral route with symbols of victory and loyalty,” he said.

He emphasized that a key feature of the project was the element of surprise: the works appeared in the early hours of the morning, astonishing citizens and placing the message of resistance directly and without mediation into the urban space. Meanwhile, the identities of the artists remained concealed behind the works so that the audience’s focus would rest solely on the “message.”

Ghazi Zahedi said that the themes of these graffiti works encompassed a broad spectrum of epic subjects: from reminders of the Sacred Defense to the portrayal of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Khamenei. One of the prominent themes of these works was the depiction of the defeat of the American regime in the recent attack on Isfahan; in the designs, similarities between this event and the Tabas incident were emphasized to recall the recurring defeats of aggressors.

In conclusion, Ghazi Zahedi stressed that the widespread reactions on social media showed that this connection between modern urban art and religious-ideological concepts had succeeded in leaving a deep impact on the mood and atmosphere of the crowds along the route.

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