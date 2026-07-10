Officials should try twice to secure people’s livelihood: Martyr Leader

TEHRAN- The Martyr Leader of the Islamic Revolution, in a meeting with thousands of people from various segments on the occasion of the blessed Eid al-Mab'ath in February 2025, while referring to the economic and livelihood problems of the people, emphasized: "The economic situation is not good, and people's livelihoods truly have problems."

According to Khabar Online news agency, he emphasized that government officials must strive more seriously to solve economic issues and meet the essential needs of the people.

In this meeting, stating that the country's officials must have the opportunity to serve and fulfill their duties, he stated: "Let the President himself and the heads of other branches carry out their work, their efforts, and the great service they are responsible for."

The Martyr Leader of the Revolution, while directly referring to the country's economic situation, emphasized: "Of course, the economic situation is not good, and people's livelihoods truly have problems."

Emphasizing the necessity for the government to pay special attention to people's livelihood issues, he added: "Government officials must enter the field in some important areas with double effort and reduce existing problems."

The Martyr Leader of the Revolution further stated in this regard: "Government officials must work with greater seriousness and twice as much as ever in some sectors, such as securing essential goods, livestock inputs, and supplying food and commodities needed by the people."

He emphasized that solving economic problems requires serious effort by officials and the cooperation of the people, and added: "If the people and officials perform their duties properly, God will certainly bless the work."

In this meeting, the Martyr Leader of the Revolution, while referring to the importance of fulfilling responsibilities by various institutions, emphasized the necessity for officials to focus on solving the country's main issues and called for greater efforts to reduce economic problems and improve people's living conditions.

He identified the provision of commodities needed by the people, attention to livestock inputs, and precise management in the field of public food supplies as among the areas requiring greater attention from officials, and emphasized that executive bodies must act with greater seriousness and speed in this area.

The Martyr Leader of the Revolution also, while referring to the necessity of creating hope and continuing the path of service, emphasized that officials must focus on their duties to solve the country's issues and address the people's problems.