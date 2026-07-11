TEHRAN – President Donald Trump has intensified military threats and rhetoric against Iran as he struggles to find an off-ramp to bring a permanent end to the joint US-Israeli war against Iran that initially began more than four months ago.

Trump stated the US would "completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran" should there be an assassination attempt against him. "1,000 missiles are locked and loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian government act on its threat," Trump wrote in a post on his Truth Social account.

On the first day of the US-Israeli aggression that began on February 28, Iran’s Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several of his family members, and senior military commanders were martyred.

During the course of the war, which was paused by a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire on April 8, thousands of people in Iran were killed in US-Israeli strikes, most of them civilians. In response to the aggression, the Iranian Armed Forces carried out 100 waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel and American bases in the Persian Gulf region. According to US media, Iran’s attacks dealt severe blows to US military installations and equipment in the region. Experts believe the effectiveness of Iran’s strikes pushed Trump to accept the April 8 ceasefire on Iran’s terms. Both the US and Israeli media have admitted that the aggressor suffered a strategic defeat at the hands of the Iranian Armed Forces.

However, the US continued to violate the ceasefire. Nonetheless, Iran's military responses and its assertive control over the Strait of Hormuz exerted significant pressure on the US. Iran’s control over the strategic waterway has pushed fuel prices and inflation up in the US. The unpopularity of the war has also dragged Trump’s popularity to a record low. Democrats and some Republicans have denounced Trump’s war on Iran, while Congress has banned Trump from continuing the war without its permission.

Internal pressure and the huge cost of the war pushed Trump to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran on June 17. The 14-point MoU called for a permanent end to hostilities on all fronts and committed both sides to continue negotiations on a final agreement within 60 days. But the US carried out strikes in southern Iran a few days ago, in violation of the truce. Trump said he had agreed to continue talks with Iran but reiterated that the ceasefire outlined in the June MoU was over.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces had launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iranian air defense and other military targets on Tuesday and Wednesday, in what it claimed was an effort to "further degrade Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping" in the Strait. CENTCOM stated that around 170 targets were hit across the two days. In response, Iran attacked US military bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.

Iran's foreign minister stated on Saturday that Iran had "kept its word" on the ceasefire. "Iran has so far kept its word, unlike the so-called US Treasury Secretary who is violating Para 9 of the MoU," Abbas Araghchi wrote in a post on X. The US Treasury announced new sanctions against an Iranian financier and Iranian exchange houses on Friday. Paragraph nine of the MoU states that, pending a final deal, Iran will "maintain the current status quo of its nuclear program" and that the US "will not impose any new sanctions" or "deploy additional forces in the region."

"That violation follows other violations and missteps by the United States. Reality check: There can only be mutual compliance," Araghchi added.

Since the funeral processions of Iran’s martyred Leader began on July 3, the public has consistently called for avenging his assassination. Such calls grew louder in the northeastern city of Mashhad, where the late Leader was laid to rest on Thursday. Iran’s unity and its unwavering support for the Islamic Republic and the martyred Leader have infuriated Trump.

The US and Israel operated under the delusion that the assassination of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and senior military commanders would lead to the collapse of the Islamic Republic. Instead, his martyrdom has solidified unity across Iran and demonstrated the resilience of the Iranian people in the face of foreign aggression.

The volatile escalation of threats from Trump represents a transparent attempt to mask a profound strategic crisis, offering bombastic social media rhetoric to divert attention from Washington’s tangible failures on both the battlefield and the diplomatic stage. By issuing unhinged proclamations regarding "locked and loaded" missiles, the US president is actively trying to gloss over the reality that his administration was forced to accept the terms of the April 8 ceasefire following devastating Iranian counter-strikes against American regional installations. This reliance on theatrical bellicosity, rather than coherent statecraft, underscores a desperate American effort to control the domestic narrative as the economic fallout of the conflict—manifested in soaring inflation and destabilized energy corridors—erodes Trump’s political standing at home.

Diplomatically, the immediate collapse of the June 17 memorandum of understanding exposes the structural bankruptcy of the current US approach. Rather than operating from a position of strength, the Trump administration's rapid pivot back to unilateral sanctions and truce-breaking airstrikes reveals a total inability to enforce its will or secure regional concessions. Tehran's disciplined posture and its strict adherence to the principle of exact reciprocity have effectively trapped Western planners in an asymmetric dilemma. By using provocative rhetoric to deflect from a clear lack of strategic options, Trump has failed to realize that empty threats can neither erase the historical resilience demonstrated by the Iranian public nor alter the shifting balance of power in West Asia, where the limits of US-Israeli military coercion have been fundamentally exposed.

