Five Iranian films win awards at Russian festival

TEHRAN – Five films from Iran were among the award winners of the 21st In the Family Circle Film Festival, which was held in the Yaroslavl Region, Russia.

In the Main Feature Film Competition of the festival that concluded last week, the Grand Prix of the main feature film competition went to the Iranian film “Whisper My Name,” directed by Rasoul Sadrameli, and the joint production of Iran and Tajikistan, “Fish on the Hook,” directed by Muhiddin Muzaffar, won two awards, including the Best Actor Award for Abdullah Abdulrahimzoda and the Best Sound Design Award, IRNA reported.

“Whisper My Name,” also known as “Call Me Ziba,” tells the story of a young girl named Ziba who, on her birthday and while striving to find her path to independence, has her life complicated by the sudden appearance of her father, who has escaped from a psychiatric hospital.

The 2025 drama stars Amin Hayai, Juliet Rezai, Mehran Ghafourian, and Setareh Pesiani. It won the Best Film Award at the 2025 Fajr Film Festival.

“Fish on the Hook” is about Daler, a ten-year-old boarding school student, who sets out on a journey with Samad, a gambler, to find his mother, Khursheda. Along the way, they face various challenges that help Daler mature and understand the importance of choice. Upon meeting his mother, the boy must make a fateful decision that could change his life forever.

In the Main Short Film Competition, the Special Jury Prize went to “Farewell Paris,” directed by Mohammad Ebrahim Shahbazi, “Paper Flowers,” directed by Ramak Aminkazemi, won the Best Animation Award, and the Best Cinematographer Award was presented to cameraman Ali Hosseinzadeh for “The Exile,” directed by Seyed Sajad Hosseini.

This year, the competition programs of the festival were judged by renowned filmmakers from Russia, China, South Korea, and Iran.

Iranian screenwriter, producer, and college professor Shadmehr Rastin was on the jury. He is a member of the Oscar Academy and a screenwriter for Iranian films and television series since 1996.

The festival presents the best movies from around the world – more than 20 participating countries annually - for a family audience. Its main goal is the popularization of films, which talk about love and faithfulness and keep the rebirth of family values as their general idea. The program of the festival includes three competitions – features (main), features and animation (for children), and shorts, as well as business and social events. This is the largest family film festival in Russia.

SS/SAB

