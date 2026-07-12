ECO Cultural Institute launches international mobile photography festival

TEHRAN- The ECO Cultural Institute (ECI) has officially announced a call for entries for the first-ever ECO International Mobile Photography Festival, titled "Our Heritage."

Centered on the theme “Passing on Heritage,” the festival seeks to capture the living essence of cultural transmission.

Citizens of ECO Member States are invited to submit mobile photographs that document the passing of traditional knowledge, ancestral skills, customs, and cultural practices from one generation to the next.

The initiative aims to highlight the active preservation of regional identity, focusing on moments such as the teaching of traditional handicrafts, the performance of folk music, the observance of ancient rituals, and the art of oral storytelling.

The call for submissions is open to nationals of all ECO Member States, including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. The window for entries will run from July 12 to September 12, 2026.

According to a statement from the ECI, all entries must be captured exclusively using mobile phone cameras. Submissions can be made through the Institute’s official website or via email at festival@ecieco.org.

The competition will feature three main prize categories, with a Special Certificate of Recognition awarded to the top-ranked entry from each participating Member State.

The festival will culminate in October 2026 with a closing ceremony and an exhibition showcasing the selected works. Detailed participation guidelines and full regulations are available on the official ECO Cultural Institute website.

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