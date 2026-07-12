“The Threads of the Heart” at Iranian bookstores

TEHRAN- “The Threads of the Heart” by French novelist Carole Martinez has been published in Persian.

Amut is the publisher of the book translated by Kamran Hosseini.

“The Threads of the Heart” is about Frasquita, a woman possessing a rare and mystical gift passed down through generations of women in her family. In her small Andalusian village, Frasquita is whispered to be a healer or perhaps even a sorceress, owing to her uncanny ability to transform mere rags into magnificent, living garments. These creations are not merely clothes; they possess a transformative power, masking any physical defect or deformity and bestowing a blinding, otherworldly beauty upon whoever wears them.

However, this supernatural talent becomes a double-edged sword. While her gowns bring beauty, they also ignite a poisonous jealousy among the villagers, marking Frasquita as an outsider in her own home. Her precarious social standing is further destabilized by her husband, whose gambling addiction brings financial ruin and misfortune upon the household. Forced to flee the resentment of her village and the instability of her marriage, Frasquita embarks on a perilous journey across southern Spain and into Africa, taking her five children with her.

What begins as a forced exile evolves into a quest for survival and redemption. As they navigate unfamiliar lands, the journey becomes a search for a better life and a sanctuary away from the prejudices of their past. Yet, for Frasquita, the journey is also deeply personal and maternal. Having lived through the burden of her ancestral powers, she is determined to break the cycle of occultism. Her primary motivation is to find a way to liberate her daughters from the inevitable fate of their family of sorcerers, hoping to spare them from the isolation and superstition that have defined her own existence.

“The Threads of the Heart” is a lyrical exploration of the intersection between art, magic, and motherhood. It examines the cost of extraordinary gifts and the lengths a mother will go to protect her children from a legacy that is as much a curse as it is a blessing. Through its journey from Andalusia to Africa, the novel weaves a tapestry of resilience and the eternal search for belonging.

SAB/

