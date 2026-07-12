Maritime economy, lasting legacy of Martyr Leader

TEHRAN- Morteza Bakhtiari, President of Khorramshahr University of Marine Science and Technology, in an interview with Tasnim News Agency correspondent in Khorramshahr, referring to the strategic view of the Martyr Leader of the Revolution on science and technology, emphasized: For him, the university was not merely an educational institution, but a bastion of knowledge production and national progress.

He added: The Martyr Leader never allowed universities to deviate from their main path, which is nurturing researchers and solving the country's fundamental problems, and always emphasized mission-orientation as the fundamental principle in the higher education system.

Bakhtiari said: This profound perspective has served as a guiding light for scientific centers such as Khorramshahr University to seek to address the real needs of society and industry, relying on their inherent mission.

This university professor stressed: Margins must not overshadow the main mission of the university, and it must utilize its scientific capacities in the direction of solving the country's issues.

The President of Khorramshahr University of Marine Science and Technology described the maritime economy as one of the most valuable and enduring legacies of the Martyr Leader and noted: The realization of this major strategy can not only help the country in neutralizing oppressive sanctions and overcoming economic bottlenecks, but will also pave the way for comprehensive and sustainable development in coastal areas and the creation of productive employment for the youth of these regions.

He clarified: Utilizing the vast capacities of the country's southern waters requires the training of specialized and efficient human resources, and Khorramshahr University of Marine Science and Technology, with careful planning, considers itself responsible for this important matter and has taken effective steps in this direction by formulating a document for the transformation of marine science education.

Bakhtiari concluded by referring to the wise statements of the Martyr Leader, who always considered the path of progress open and emphasized its continuation, expressing hope that with the doubled efforts of the academic community and the support of officials, the movement towards achieving the goals of the maritime-based economy will never stop.

While appreciating the unique wisdom and insight of the Martyr Leader in drawing this vision, he said: Today, our duty is heavier than ever, and we must continue the proud path of science and development with greater strength by acting upon his guidance, so that this precious legacy is passed on to future generations and Islamic Iran achieves its deserved status in the field of marine sciences.