Technology promotion, focus of industrial units reconstruction

TEHRAN- The Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade said: The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, simultaneously with the reconstruction of industrial units, pursues modernization and technology promotion based on state-of-the-art knowledge and the training of specialized managers.

According to the Mehr News Agency, citing the Majlis (Parliament) News Agency, Seyyed Mohammad Atabak, the Minister of Industry, Mining and Trade, regarding the plan of major industries for attracting elites, developing cooperation with knowledge-based companies, and the supports of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade in this field, said: In the joint meeting of the Parliament's Education, Research and Technology Committee with the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade, a proper report was presented on the measures taken in this regard, among which we can mention the implementation of the program for training one thousand managers at the Industrial Management Organization and the Organization for Development and Renovation of Iranian Industries (IDRO).

He added: The Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade has seriously placed the move towards specialized management on its agenda.

The member of the 14th government's cabinet continued: Some of the upcoming programs require more coordination and interaction with the Parliament's Education Commission and universities. Naturally, utilizing state-of-the-art knowledge has been one of the main priorities since the beginning of the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade's activities, and now, in the process of reconstructing industrial units, in addition to revival and modernization, we have also considered technology promotion and the use of modern technologies.

Atabak noted: All these stages must be carried out with a view based on state-of-the-art knowledge. Technology promotion and completing the renovation chain are a set of measures that the Ministry of Industry, Mining and Trade is implementing for the reconstruction and updating of the country's industrial units.

EF/MA