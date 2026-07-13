TEHRAN - The joint statement issued by the foreign ministers of the United Kingdom, France, and Germany (the E3) regarding the escalation in the Strait of Hormuz exposes a glaring double standard in European foreign policy. By condemning what they termed Iran’s "reckless attacks" on commercial shipping and regional countries, the E3 has chosen to enforce international law selectively, completely ignoring the flagrant violations committed by the United States.

Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the inherent right to self-defense is a foundational tenet of international law. Iran's actions against US military installations in the region are a direct, proportional response to severe American military aggression. Over the past days, the US has conducted intensive bombing campaigns targeting southern Iran, resulting in tragic civilian casualties and massive destruction to infrastructure. Striking the bases from which these deadly assaults are launched is a legitimate exercise of territorial defense.

Furthermore, the European powers have failed to address the root cause of these renewed hostilities: Washington's unilateral breach of the recently signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This agreement, signed by President Donald Trump to establish a formal framework for peace, was systematically upended by the resumption of aggressive US air operations and naval provocations. By treating the US disruption of a signed peace accord with total silence, the E3 demonstrates a profound hypocrisy.

The E3’s statement stresses that "respect for sovereignty over territorial seas and freedom of navigation are fundamental principles of international law." Yet, by refusing to condemn US bombings that violate Iranian territorial sovereignty and slaughter civilians, the E3 signals that international rules only apply when it suits Western geopolitical interests.

True regional stability cannot be achieved through a framework of selective legalism. By shielding the United States from accountability for its blatant violations of the signed MoU and its lethal strikes on Iranian soil, the UK, France, and Germany undermine the very international law they claim to defend. For a lasting peace to be realized, European diplomacy must discard its hypocritical double standards, recognize Iran’s legitimate right to defend its territory under international law, and hold Washington accountable for its reckless and destabilizing aggression.

