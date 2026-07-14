Wall Street veteran Mir Mohammad Alikhan: ‘Ayatollah Khamenei’s martyrdom united the Muslim world’

Mir Mohammad Alikhan is the former chairman and founder of a full-service investment bank in the United States. The Wall Street veteran traveled to Iran to attend the funeral ceremonies of Iran’s martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei. In an exclusive interview with the Tehran Times conducted on July 7, Alikhan analyzes the profound global impact of the Leader's martyrdom on uniting the Muslim world. He also shares unique insights into the shifting sentiments of the American public toward Israel, highlighting how these changing domestic views reflect the broader decline of US hegemony.