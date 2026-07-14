Iran, Tajikistan emphasize transport, transit, logistics co-op expansion

TEHRAN- The Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran and the Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, in a meeting in Tehran, emphasized the development of transportation, transit, and logistics cooperation, leveraging mutual capacities, and expanding cooperation in road, rail, air, and port sectors.

According to IRNA from the Ministry of Transport and Urban Development, the meeting on Monday, July 13 between Farzaneh Sadegh, Minister of Transport and Urban Development of Iran, and Shayesteh Saeed Moradzadeh, Deputy Minister of Transport of Tajikistan, was held in the framework of following up on the agreements from the visit of the President of Tajikistan to Tehran.

In this meeting, the two sides reviewed the latest status of bilateral cooperation and discussed solutions to strengthen cooperation in the transportation and transit of goods, the development of logistics infrastructure, and the enhancement of regional connectivity.

Furthermore, the existing capacities for expanding logistics cooperation, developing transit, and utilizing the capacity of the ports of Iran were examined, and the two sides emphasized accelerating the implementation of joint agreements and making maximum use of existing capacities in the path of developing transportation relations.

Additionally, solutions for developing cooperation in the field of transit corridors, facilitating the movement of goods, enhancing regional cooperation, and creating the necessary platforms for increasing trade and transit exchanges among regional countries were discussed and exchanged.

The two sides also emphasized the continuation of consultations and holding joint meetings at various levels, especially at the ministerial level, in order to follow up on agreements and develop bilateral cooperation in the field of transportation and transit. The development of air transport cooperation, increasing flights between cities of the two countries, exchanging technical expertise, as well as expanding rail cooperation, increasing freight transport capacity, and examining new rail routes were among other topics discussed in this meeting.

EF/MA