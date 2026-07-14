Yemen's air siege is bravely broken despite Saudi bombardment

TEHRAN — The brutal aerial embargo that has suffocated the Yemeni people for over a decade has finally collapsed.

Saudi forces rained desperate fire upon civilian infrastructure in a frantic attempt to maintain control on July 13, yet an Iranian Mahan Air flight carrying a returning Yemeni delegation successfully breached the blockade.

The commercial aircraft touched down safely at Al-Hudaydah International Airport, marking a victory for the Resistance Front and delivering a shattering blow to the aggressors.

For years, the Saudi-led aggression maintained a draconian blockade that caused mass starvation and the tragic death of countless innocent civilians denied medical supplies.

Riyadh has weaponized the skies to collectively punish a proud nation.

But now, what is done is done. The arrow has left the bow.

A miracle of defiance in the skies

The dramatic breakthrough unfolded as the civilian airliner approached Sanaa International Airport.

In a desperate bid to preserve their crumbling embargo, hostile Saudi warplanes launched six consecutive airstrikes, cratering the runway and sending plumes of smoke over the capital.

Faced with a ruined landing strip and looming aerial threats, the pilot executed a series of evasive maneuvers, charting an unprecedented zigzag route through hostile skies.

A passenger aboard the flight captured the raw defiance of the moment in a broadcast recorded immediately after touchdown.

"We are reporting now at the exact moment of our arrival at Al-Hudaydah airport and the landing of the plane," the passenger stated.

"This flight was one of Yemen's miracles, a struggle for the sake of Allah, and a challenge that overcame land, air, and sea obstacles. It took an unprecedented zigzag path with tight turns that no commercial flight has ever entered before. We were informed in the air that a number of raids targeted Hudaydah, but nothing broke us."

The passenger made it clear that the criminal siege would no longer be tolerated, declaring the end of the de-escalation phase.

"They [Saudi Arabia] started the aggression and they bear the responsibility. We cannot accept being besieged by the Americans and Israelis via the Saudis. Even if it means war, even if we are martyred in the path of Allah, we will not back down from breaking the siege. We thank the Islamic Republic [of Iran], which stands alongside the Yemeni people and sends aircraft. These flights will continue, and we will not retreat until the siege is broken and all Yemeni lands are liberated."

Shattering the truce and the right to respond

The political and military fallout from this cowardly attack has unfolded rapidly.

Fearing consequences from its reckless warmongering, Saudi Arabia attempted to escape accountability by shifting blame to local mercenary proxies, who absurdly claimed responsibility for airstrikes they cannot execute.

Ansarullah sees through this pathetic facade.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that the air blockade has been decisively smashed and that direct flights between Sanaa and Tehran will continue regardless of the consequences.

Saree warned "the criminal Saudi enemy" that any renewed aggression would be met with a comprehensive response targeting their airports and vital ground and maritime facilities.

He also said that Saudi Arabia ended "the de-escalation phase" and bears "full responsibility for the consequences of its aggression." "This aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished," Saree warned.

Ansarullah holds a clear, legitimate right to respond to this blatant violation of national sovereignty.

Political bureau member Hizam al-Assad reinforced this doctrine of deterrence, declaring an eye for an eye, an airport for an airport, and a plane for a plane, warning that future Saudi aggression will completely paralyze the kingdom’s aviation network.

Nationwide mobilization and available options

This aerial triumph does not stand in a vacuum. It represents a vital component of a comprehensive Yemeni decision to decisively break both the aerial and naval blockades, liberate all occupied territories, and permanently expel foreign forces from the homeland.

Ansarullah leader Sayyid Abdul Malik Al-Houthi has issued a decree of general mobilization, placing hundreds of thousands of tribal forces and the regular army on full military alert.

Massive armed gatherings have swept northern provinces like Sana'a, Al-Hodeidah, Dhamar, Hajjah, and Amran, where the Uzr tribes recently declared their absolute readiness to purge the country of occupiers.

Within this grand strategy, different levers of power are converging to dismantle the enemy's coercive matrix.

​Sanaa’s strategic options are not theoretical; the leadership retains the undeniable leverage to hit southern Saudi airfields and shut down critical infrastructure hubs inside Riyadh itself.

Meanwhile, lifting the suffocating naval blockade relies on the readily available option of blocking the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait to all enemy maritime traffic, effectively paralyzing the aggressors' economic lifelines at sea.

Ultimately, the liberation of Yemen is actively manifesting through this massive mobilization of grassroots and military forces.

Riyadh must immediately halt its horrendous aggression, abandon its short-sighted warmongering miscalculations, and stop blindly aligning itself with the hostile geopolitical interests of Washington and Tel Aviv.