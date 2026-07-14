HAFIZABAD, Pakistan – Now, Senator Lindsey Graham is in a dark grave. The man who spent decades screaming for the destruction of Iran is silent. And the world is better off without him and other like-minded persons.

As an American politician, he was one of the biggest supporters of the illegal Zionist regime in Congress. He called himself a "great friend of Israel". He visited the occupied territories many times, even just before the American-Zionist war on Iran. He pushed for war against Iran and wanted to destroy Iran's economy. He suffered from the illusion that the Islamic Republic system in Iran would fall.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a man who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, is now mourning Graham's death. He had said, "Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine". Now, he said Israel lost "one of its greatest friends". Of course, it is natural that Netanyahu is sad. He has lost his biggest supporter in America. Graham helped him kill Palestinian commit genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The people of Gaza and Lebanon will never forget who this terrorist in a suit really was. He was an accomplice in the massacre of 168 innocent schoolchildren and teachers in Minab, southern Iran, on the first hours of the February U.S.-Israeli war on Iran. He stood on American television with that ugly smirk and said: "We're killing all the right people" in Iran. He indirectly suggested that the schoolchildren in Minab were the "right people" to kill. He was a bloodthirsty monster who worshipped the Zionist regime.

He spent his entire life selling his soul for dirty money. All those mansions, luxury cars, and the power he wielded are now nothing but memories. He left this world just like every other tyrant before him. And now his dear friend Benjamin Netanyahu is crying over his dead bulldog. The criminal prime minister has lost his loudest voice in Washington. But the people of Gaza know that Netanyahu is next. They all fall eventually.

In Iran, people are happy today. This is the joy of the Iranian people seeing an enemy fall. Iranian media mocked the dead senator. Tasnim News Agency said Graham "dies, taking the destruction of Iran to the grave". Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi from Tehran University said, "It's a shame. I wanted him to see oil prices on Monday before he went to hell". The Iranian people know that Graham was one of the biggest advocates of the war against their country.

Lindsey Graham ran against Donald Trump in the Republican primary during the 2016 presidential election. He officially announced his candidacy on June 1, 2015, but he struggled to gain traction in the crowded field and ultimately suspended his campaign on December 21, 2015. Graham was critical of Trump during the primary season, but he later supported him in the general election.

And what about Donald Trump? During the 2016 presidential elections, Graham ran against Trump in the Republican primary, the same Trump who surrounded himself with filth like Jeffrey Epstein, the notoriously sex offender who died in his cell. They are all the same rotten circle demons who feast on the blood of Muslims while pretending to be righteous.

Graham wanted to turn Iran to glass. He wanted to burn that country to ashes. He promised Netanyahu he would destroy the country. But look at him now. Now, Graham's tongue is being silenced, the same tongue that once praised the killing of innocent people in Iran.

Iranian people now see how God judged him. Justice is clear when it strikes. He pushed for sanctions that starved the people of Lebanon, who called martyrs "terrorists" and murderers "allies". Such a man is exactly where he deserves to be. In hell, reuniting with Epstein, with all the other American criminals, with every Zionist who spilled Muslim blood. Let them burn together.

But this is not the end. This is only the beginning.

The demon has gone to hell, but his masters are still walking the earth. Netanyahu still breathes. Trump still schemes. The American empire still pumps weapons into the hands of murderers. A dead snake does not kill the nest. But let this death be a warning that lights the path.

Every tyrant who laughs at the blood of innocents will taste the same dirt. Every Zionist who drinks the tears of Palestinian mothers will choke on his own spit. Every American warmonger who dreams of bombing Tehran will wake up in a coffin, just like Graham.

So let Netanyahu cry. Let Trump tweet. Let the Zionists tremble. The demon is gone, and the rest of them are on borrowed time. The people of Gaza will rise. The people of Lebanon will resist. The Iranian people will never bow.

When the day of reckoning comes, when the tyrants stand before God who sees everything, there will be no lawyers and no lies to hide behind.

One down. Two to go. And hell is still hungry. In the brutal theater of Middle Eastern politics, Trump and Netanyahu have always played for keeps. But as the dust settles on Graham’s body, the world must ask: at what point does the victory become a condemnation? The two men may see a finish line, but history sees a crime scene.

Death to warmongers and criminals in the U.S. and Israel.

