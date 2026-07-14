Iran condemns UK’s IRGC designation, warns of reciprocal measures

TEHRAN – Iran has denounced the UK's decision to designate the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) as a "threat under the United Kingdom's National Security Act."

In a statement on Tuesday, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said the decision contravenes "the fundamental principles and rules of international law, including the principles of the sovereign equality of states and non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries."

The ministry stressed that the IRGC is an integral component of Iran's official armed forces. It said the IRGC, alongside the Iranian Army, is responsible for safeguarding Iran's territorial integrity, national sovereignty, and security.

The ministry also highlighted the IRGC's contributions to regional peace, security, and human dignity, particularly through its fight against the ISIL terrorist group.

The ministry also slammed Britain's long history of interference in other countries' internal affairs.

It said Britain "has no moral standing to level accusations against others," pointing to how the UK had acted as "an accomplice and active participant" during the recent US-Israeli military aggression against Iran.

Iran also warned that it reserves its rights under the UN Charter and international law to take reciprocal measures, adding that the British authorities would bear responsibility for the political, legal, and diplomatic consequences of the decision.

The statement came after British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood announced that the IRGC would be designated a "national security threat under new powers in the National Security (State Threats) Act," making support for the elite force "a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison."

