 Qom to Mashhad: A counter-map in motion 

MADRID - To name a territory is to claim it. The inscription of a name upon a landscape is never a neutral act of description; it is the imposition of an order. Modern cartography and toponymy executed a foundational violence when they converted the living continuity of inhabited spaces into the rigid grammar of property.

By drawing lines and assigning new names, colonial administrations erased existing Islamic topographies. They replaced networks of affinity, mobility, and memory with static parcels of exclusive dominion, naturalizing resource extraction and bureaucratic control. The map did not reflect reality; it produced the reality it claimed to describe. Long after the colonial metropoles retreated, this inherited cartographic structure remained, operating as a ghost that continues to organize perception and delimit what is politically imaginable.

The nation-state presents itself as the natural container of political life, demanding that authority, law, and identity be exhausted within an imaginary line drawn on a map. But this supposed formal neutrality conceals a deeply racialized genealogy. Race operated as the organizing principle of this spatial division, dictating who could inhabit the territory and which forms of sovereignty were deemed legitimate. To maintain this closed system, colonial modernity had to domesticate Islamic complexity. It achieved this through a process of epistemic hijacking, systematically reducing Islam to the sphere of private religion. The vast juridical and ethical tradition that historically organized commerce, hospitality, and coexistence across continents was stripped of its political teeth. Shrines, pilgrimages, and transnational loyalties were relegated to the realm of folklore or individual devotion. Secularity, in this context, was not a neutral separation of church and state; it was a technology of containment designed to neutralize an alternative political rationality.

Today, the decolonial critique often stops at the seminar room. When efforts to decolonize geographic knowledge limit themselves to deconstructing imperial discourses or drawing counter-maps on paper, they remain trapped in semiotics. Decolonization runs the severe risk of becoming an academic metaphor if it dispenses with confronting the materiality of spatial violence. Settler colonialism and structures of racial supremacy reproduce themselves in the everyday reality of borders, migratory controls, and the commodification of sacred spaces. Certain currents of critical geography propose negotiated, interconnected spatialities, but this merely accepts the logic of the colonial framework. To negotiate a border is to implicitly recognize the state s authority to define it. Radical decolonization demands the physical deactivation of the political ontology that naturalizes the division of the world into rival state entities. It requires bodily and material practices that destabilize the state on the very terrain of its exercise.

Islamic political grammar, particularly in its Shia tradition, operates under an ontology that fundamentally resists this secular partition. Western sociology typically tries to explain transnational Muslim solidarity through the concept of imagined communities, reducing affinity to a psychological or discursive construction. This fails entirely to capture the material reality of the Ummah. The Ummah precedes the colonial encounter and materializes through ritual, jurisprudence, and ethical practice. Islamic spatiality organizes itself around nodes of spiritual authority that weave a network across vast distances. The shrines of Qom, Karbala, Najaf, and Mashhad are not merely cities trapped within the rival jurisdictions of Iran and Iraq. They are autonomous gravitational centers. They update a shared memory and configure an ethics of habitation that traverses the state map, ignores it, and ultimately denies it.

This theoretical geography was vividly materialized in the transit of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei s coffin through these very cities. Against a Westphalian cartography that produces space through closure and interstate fragmentation, the funeral procession deployed an ummatic counter-cartography. It was a mapping in action. The moving coffin produced a physical presence that reactivated sacred geography as an archipelago of spiritual authority overflowing the nation-state. The itinerary traced by the procession ignored customs, migratory controls, and military jurisdictions. Moving between Iraq and Iran, the body transfigured the space occupied by the shrines, articulating them within a narrative of continuity that categorically rejected subjection to the logic of the nation-state.

The collective mourning accompanying the coffin activated a memory of divine sovereignty that precedes and exceeds secular legitimacy. The millions of people congregating in the streets, crossing borders, and converging in the holy cities produced a political space irreducible to territorialized citizenship. This multitude lacked a common passport, a unified administrative language, and a shared state jurisdiction. What cohered it was a belonging to an ontology that colonialism had declared obsolete. The transit rendered borders irrelevant by making visible a loyalty operating in a distinct ontological register.

The colonial map remains drawn on paper, yet the ground beneath it is transited by a community that has recovered the capacity to name, inhabit, and move according to its own truth. The funeral procession dispensed with the recognition of the international community; its legitimacy emanated entirely from the congregation of mourners and the reupdating of shared memory. This material practice exposes the profound fragility of Westphalian sovereignty, which depends on the illusion that its borders are natural and insurmountable. When pilgrimage and collective mourning traverse those borders as mere bureaucratic fictions, the nation-state is exposed in its historical contingency. The decolonization of space does not require a new treaty. It affirms the ontological invalidity of those limits for a community that understands itself through a preexisting, indivisible geography.

