TEHRAN- The United States boasts the title of the world's largest oil producer, churning out over 13 million barrels of crude daily and exporting more than it imports. Only about 8 percent of U.S. imported oil comes from the Persian Gulf. By that arithmetic, one might assume that a military confrontation with Iran would barely register at American gasoline pumps.

Yet on July 13, as renewed U.S. airstrikes against Iranian targets shattered a fragile ceasefire, Brent crude jumped $2.39 to $78.40 a barrel, and the average U.S. gasoline price hit $3.87 per gallon—70 cents higher than a year ago. In California, drivers are shelling out nearly $6 a gallon.

The question Washington refuses to answer is simple: if America is supposedly energy-independent, why are its own citizens footing the bill for an unnecessary war?

The painful reality, as economists have repeatedly explained, is that oil is a global commodity. "Oil literally flows to the highest price," Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi told USA Today. American producers, driven by profit, sell to the highest bidder anywhere in the world. When U.S. bombs fall on Iran, they don't just disrupt West Asian supply—they send shockwaves through every corner of the global market. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil passes, becomes a chokepoint of uncertainty. Refineries are damaged, shipping lanes become dangerous, and Asian and European nations that rely heavily on Persian Gulf crude scramble for alternatives. In that scramble, prices rise everywhere—including in the United States.

This is not an accident of geography; it is a predictable consequence of a belligerent foreign policy that puts geopolitical posturing above the economic well-being of American families. The Biden administration's decision to launch strikes against Iran, following what Tehran describes as Washington's failure to comply with the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding, has not made Americans safer—it has made them poorer.

The West Coast, which imports a larger share of its oil from the West Asia, has been hit especially hard. California's $5.93-per-gallon average is a stark reminder that the war's costs are unevenly distributed, yet no region is truly insulated. "Everybody's competing for the same barrel of oil," noted James Cox of Harris Financial Group. That includes Texas crude, Iranian crude, and Russian crude—all traded on the same global exchange.

To be sure, this is not the 1970s oil crisis. There are no rationing coupons, no national 55-mph speed limit, no weeks-long lines at filling stations. But that cold comfort does little for the working mother filling her SUV or the trucker watching his margins evaporate. As University of Pennsylvania professor Nikolai Roussanov observed, "The U.S. economy, on net, is somewhat insulated because we are a large supplier—but that doesn't help the consumer at the pump."

The irony is bitter. Washington has spent years touting energy independence as a shield against foreign entanglements. Yet this very war has proven that shield to be a myth. American oil companies reap record profits while American consumers bleed at the pump. Meanwhile, some nations more reliant on West Asian oil have been forced into four-day workweeks, fuel rationing, and public-transportation mandates—but they, at least, did not choose to start the fire.

The ceasefire of April 8 was a brief reprieve, but Trump's resumption of hostilities has reignited price volatility. And even if hostilities subside, the damage to regional infrastructure will take years to repair, as California Forward CEO Kate Gordon noted. "There's no going back to what we had," Zandi concluded, "at least not this year."

The question that begs an answer is this: why does a superpower that prides itself on energy abundance continue to wage wars that impoverish its own people? The cost of this conflict is not measured only in missile strikes and military budgets—it is measured in every dollar that American families hand over at the pump, a direct tax on their daily lives for a war that serves neither their security nor their prosperity. Until Washington learns that global markets do not respect national borders, the American people will keep paying for policies that benefit only the arms industry and the oil traders—while the real price is borne at the kitchen table.