Specialized travel media report major shift in tourism patterns

TEHRAN - Specialized tourism media outlets and international travel research institutions say travel patterns in 2026 are undergoing significant changes, with travelers increasingly seeking cultural experiences, lesser-known destinations, sustainable tourism options, artificial intelligence-based planning tools and event-driven travel.

Recent reports reviewed by industry analysts indicate that the global travel sector has entered a new phase in which the quality of experience, cultural authenticity, safety, sustainability and technology are becoming more important in destination choice than price or destination popularity alone, Miras-e Aria news agency reported on Wednesday.

One of the main trends identified is the growth of experience-oriented travel. Travelers are showing greater interest in local lifestyles, regional cuisine, traditional rituals, cultural heritage and direct interaction with host communities rather than visiting famous attractions only.

Tourism experts cited in the reports said the shift reflects a transition from what they describe as “destination tourism” to “experience tourism.”

The reports also point to the expanding role of technology and artificial intelligence in travel planning. Travelers are increasingly using AI-powered tools to design itineraries, choose destinations, book services and receive personalized recommendations.

Industry analysts said these technologies are becoming a central component of the tourism sector’s operations and customer engagement strategies.

Environmental sustainability and social responsibility have also become key factors in destination selection. According to the reports, many travelers are favoring destinations that prioritize the protection of cultural and natural heritage, involve local communities and manage resources responsibly.

Climate change is also affecting travel demand, with some travelers shifting from very hot destinations toward cooler and more temperate regions.

Another major trend is the rise of event-based travel. Specialized media outlets reported that cultural events, sporting competitions, festivals and even film and television productions are having a growing influence on travelers’ destination choices and can attract large numbers of visitors to specific cities or countries.

Tourism experts also warned that rising travel costs, geopolitical tensions and pressure from overtourism are prompting governments to adopt smarter destination management policies, distribute visitor flows more evenly and promote lesser-known destinations.

Analysts said such policies could reduce pressure on heavily visited attractions while creating new economic opportunities for regions that receive fewer tourists.

According to the reports, the combined effect of these developments suggests that the future of tourism will be increasingly shaped by authentic experiences, sustainability, digital innovation and the protection of cultural and natural heritage.

Miras-e Aria did not name the news agencies or organizations it reviewed in the report.

AM