Ancient Iranian goldsmithing in spotlight as 3,000-year-old earrings worn by actress spark heritage

TEHRAN – A pair of earrings incorporating approximately 3,000-year-old Iranian gold medallions has sparked international debate over the use of ancient cultural artifacts in contemporary fashion, drawing renewed attention to the sophistication of ancient Iranian jewelry making and raising questions about the ownership, preservation and ethical use of archaeological objects.

The controversy emerged after American actress Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman wore the earrings during a London photocall for Christopher Nolan's film The Odyssey, in which she portrays Athena, the Greek goddess of wisdom and war.

According to CNN and People magazine, the earrings incorporate ancient Iranian gold medallion discs believed to date to the first millennium B.C., making them about 3,000 years old. The objects are associated with the Ziwiye hoard, one of the most significant archaeological discoveries linked to ancient northwestern Iran.

The gold discs are widely believed to originate from the archaeological site of Ziwiye in Iran's Kordestan province, a fortified settlement associated with the Medes and Scythians. The Ziwiye collection, described by Encyclopaedia Britannica as a group of artworks dating to the seventh century B.C., is regarded as one of the finest surviving examples of early Iranian craftsmanship in precious metals.

The medallions illustrate the high level of mastery achieved by ancient Iranian goldsmiths, whose work combined artistic design with sophisticated metalworking techniques. Archaeological discoveries from Ziwiye and other Iron Age sites demonstrate that Iranian craftsmen were producing finely worked gold ornaments, ceremonial objects and luxury goods centuries before the rise of the Achaemenid Empire.

Experts have long regarded ancient Iran as one of the major centers of goldworking in the ancient Near East. Artifacts recovered from sites across the Iranian plateau reveal advanced techniques including repoussé decoration, hammering, engraving, casting and intricate ornamental designs that influenced artistic traditions throughout western Asia.

The earrings were created by London jeweler Glenn Spiro, who mounted the ancient gold discs in modern 18-karat yellow gold settings surrounded by diamonds. The pieces are believed to have formed part of his "Materials of the Old World" collection, which incorporates historical objects from different civilizations into contemporary jewelry.

Many archaeologists, historians and social media users argued that artifacts of such historical significance belong in museums rather than being worn as personal accessories.

One social media user wrote that the 3,000-year-old Iranian earrings should be returned to Iran, or at least preserved in a museum, arguing that no individual should wear artifacts that constitute an important part of humanity's cultural heritage.

Others questioned whether the objects had been legally removed from Iran and suggested they may have been looted, while some commentators argued that incorporating ancient objects into wearable jewelry could help preserve and showcase historical craftsmanship for modern audiences.

The debate has also renewed scrutiny of the history of the Ziwiye artifacts themselves.

AM