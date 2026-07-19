Leader thanks Iraqis for 'historic epic' 

TEHRAN — Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei has expressed gratitude to the Iraqi people for their 'magnificent and deeply meaningful epic' during the funeral procession of the martyred Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, praising the massive public participation as a 'symbol of unity, faith, and solidarity' between the Iranian and Iraqi nations.

In a message issued on Saturday, Ayatollah Khamenei thanked Iraq's senior religious authorities, scholars, tribal leaders, intellectuals, university professors, commanders, and people from all walks of life for their role in honoring the late Leader during his funeral ceremonies in Iraq.

He said the Iraqi people, drawing on their deep religious heritage, close ties to the holy shrines, and longstanding commitment to the Resistance Front, had created an unforgettable and spiritually significant scene by welcoming the martyred Leader with profound grief and heartfelt devotion.

The Leader said Iraq's enduring attachment to the Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) and the Islamic seminary of Najaf had preserved the country's religious identity despite decades of oppression under former regimes. He said that devotion later found renewed expression in the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, which has grown into one of the world's largest religious gatherings.

Referring to the funeral procession, Ayatollah Khamenei said the unprecedented turnout of millions demonstrated the depth of solidarity, brotherhood, and shared purpose between the Iranian and Iraqi peoples. He argued that the gathering had undermined efforts by the 'Global Arrogance,' led by the United States, to weaken relations between the two neighboring nations.

He further said the mass funeral ceremonies held in both Iran and Iraq had opened 'a new chapter of awakening and active engagement' capable of reshaping regional dynamics and challenging policies pursued by external powers in West Asia.

Looking ahead to the upcoming Arbaeen pilgrimage, the Leader said Iraq would once again welcome millions of visitors, including pilgrims intending to perform the pilgrimage on behalf of the martyred leader. He expressed hope that the event would further strengthen the message that "love for Hussein unites us" and would bring greater security, blessings, and prosperity to the Iraqi people.

