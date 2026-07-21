Iran, Pakistan deepen strategic partnership

TEHRAN — Iran and Pakistan have agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, border infrastructure and security following a series of high-level meetings in Islamabad between Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni and Pakistan's civilian and military leadership.

Momeni, who arrived in Pakistan on Monday, held separate talks on Tuesday with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, and Interior Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, as the neighboring countries sought to strengthen bilateral relations amid heightened regional tensions.

The meetings focused on expanding economic cooperation, improving border connectivity and enhancing joint efforts to combat terrorism and cross-border crime, while the two sides also exchanged views on regional developments and broader security issues.

A key outcome of the talks was the reaffirmation of both governments' commitment to raising annual bilateral trade to $10 billion through improved transport links, streamlined customs procedures and the removal of barriers to commercial exchanges.

During discussions with his Pakistani counterpart, Momeni outlined three priorities for Tehran: facilitating the movement of commercial trucks between the two countries, accelerating bilateral trade growth, and modernizing railway infrastructure at the Taftan-Mirjaveh border crossing to strengthen regional connectivity.

The Iranian minister noted that Iran has already extended its railway network to near the Mirjaveh border and expressed hope that Pakistan would expedite the modernization of its rail infrastructure on the Taftan side, describing the project as essential for expanding trade and freight transport.

Momeni also called for increased commercial activity at the Rimdan-Gabd border crossing, urging Islamabad to adopt additional measures to facilitate cross-border trade and improve logistical efficiency.

For his part, Naqvi welcomed Momeni's visit to Islamabad, describing it as a positive step toward closer regional cooperation. He said the participation of senior Iranian officials from the ministries of industry, petroleum, agriculture, and transport reflected both governments' determination to broaden economic engagement and create new opportunities for investment and commerce.

Security cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Both sides identified terrorism as a shared threat and reaffirmed their commitment to preventing militant groups and their financial networks from undermining stability along the nearly 900-kilometer Iran-Pakistan border.

Naqvi called for closer coordination between the two countries' security and intelligence agencies to dismantle terrorist networks and disrupt their sources of financing. He also highlighted the need for stronger bilateral cooperation against human trafficking, including efforts to prevent criminal organizations from exploiting maritime routes for illegal migration.

In meetings with Prime Minister Sharif and Field Marshal Munir, Momeni also reviewed broader regional developments and emphasized the importance of sustained political dialogue and strategic coordination between Tehran and Islamabad.

Beyond official talks, the Iranian minister visited Pakistan's National Monument in Islamabad to pay tribute to the country's founders and those who lost their lives in the struggle for independence. He also toured the headquarters of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police and was scheduled to visit Pakistan's Anti-Narcotics Force as part of efforts to expand cooperation in law enforcement and counter-narcotics operations.

