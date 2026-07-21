Iran demonstrates unrivaled strike capability across region

TEHRAN — Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday announced a new wave of missile and drone operations against US military assets across the Persian Gulf, saying it had destroyed American air defense systems, radar installations and military infrastructure in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan as hostilities between Tehran and Washington continued to escalate.

In a series of statements, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force carried out the 24th wave of Operation Nasr-2 (Victory-2), targeting US military positions in retaliation for 'continued American attacks on Iranian territory and civilian infrastructure.'

According to the IRGC, missile and drone strikes destroyed a US radar installation and an air defense system in Al-Muharraq, Bahrain, while a Patriot missile battery in Al-Riffa was simultaneously hit and rendered inoperable. The force said the operation was intended to eliminate defensive obstacles ahead of 'broader military operations.'

The Guard Corps later announced a second phase of the campaign, saying cruise missiles struck the central data infrastructure of Amazon in Bahrain, which it is supporting US operations in the region.

The military campaign also expanded to Kuwait, where the IRGC said it targeted a long-range radar site, communications facilities, satellite reception systems and a missile-defense radar. It further stated to have struck an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al Salem Air Base, destroying or severely damaging several unmanned aerial vehicles.

In another statement, the IRGC said several US military personnel were killed in a strike on an American military compound in the Rukban area of Jordan.

Separately, Iran's Army announced that its Ground Force had launched surface-to-surface missile attacks against US HIMARS rocket systems stationed at Camp Arifjan in Kuwait as part of the latest phase of Operation Thunderbolt, describing the strikes as retaliation for recent US attacks inside Iran.

The military announcements came as senior IRGC commanders inspected frontline positions overlooking the Strait of Hormuz. Brigadier General Mohammad Karami, commander of the IRGC Ground Force, visited operational units deployed along Iran's southern coastline and strategic islands, emphasizing that combat readiness, continuous surveillance and enhanced defensive capabilities remain central to safeguarding security in the Persian Gulf.

Meanwhile, Iran also reported new maritime operations in the Strait of Hormuz. The IRGC Navy said two commercial tankers attempting to transit 'an unsafe southern shipping corridor' were stopped after catching fire, with rescue teams evacuating their crews. In a separate statement,

Iranian authorities said a Kuwaiti oil tanker traveling through a US-designated maritime route had also been intercepted after disabling its Automatic Identification System (AIS).

Iranian military officials reiterated that commercial navigation through the Strait remains subject to Iranian security measures, asserting that vessels using routes coordinated with Tehran have continued transits while ships attempting alternative southern passages have faced increasing risks.

The latest operations follow days of intensified military exchanges between Iran and the United States after Washington launched repeated airstrikes on targets inside Iran. Iranian officials say the strikes constitute violations of the Pakistan-brokered Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17, which was intended to halt hostilities and pave the way for renewed negotiations.

Tehran has repeatedly stated that its military operations will continue as long as US attacks persist, while senior commanders have warned that additional phases of Operation Nasr-2 are being prepared. The escalating confrontation has further heightened tensions across the Persian Gulf, raising concerns over regional security, commercial shipping and global energy markets as instability deepens around one of the world's most critical maritime corridors.



