Olympic champion Tavakoli appointed Esteghlal weightlifting coach

TEHRAN - Olympic gold medal winner Hossein Tavakoli has been appointed head coach of Esteghlal’s weightlifting team after signing an official contract with the Tehran-based club.

Tavakoli, a celebrated figure in Iranian sport and the gold medalist in the 105kg weight category at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, will take charge of Esteghlal as the club looks to strengthen their presence in weightlifting.

At the Sydney Games, Tavakoli delivered a memorable performance to claim Olympic gold for Iran in the 105kg division, securing his place among the country’s most successful weightlifters.

The new Esteghlal head coach also brings extensive coaching experience to the role. Over the years, he has worked with Iran’s youth, junior and senior national teams, gaining valuable experience at different levels of the sport.

Tavakoli has also taken his coaching expertise abroad, serving as head coach of the Oman national weightlifting team.