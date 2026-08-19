People's food security not disrupted even for a single hour in recent imposed wars: minister

TEHRAN- The Minister of Agriculture stated that during the two recent imposed wars, the enemy sought to undermine the Iranian people's resilience by threatening food security, and said: "People's food security was not disrupted even for a single hour in any part of the country, and with the measures taken, we witnessed no famine or shortages."

According to IRNA, Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh, speaking at a press conference, referred to the two years that have passed since the start of the 14th government's activities, presented a report on the ministry's performance and said: "From the very first day of its activities, the 14th government faced the machinations of foreigners and enemies, and this trend has continued to this day."

He added: "Over the past more than two and a half years, the government has not had a single calm and worry-free day. We witnessed many events and incidents, including the return of the snapback mechanism, the 12-day and 40-day imposed wars, and the most severe drought in recent years. These factors combined to put the 14th government to a great test."

The Minister of Agriculture described the agricultural sector and food security as important components in ensuring national security and societal resilience, and said: "Not even a single day of imbalance or shortage in this area can be tolerated. For this reason, the enemies' prediction during the two recent imposed wars was that Iran's food security would collapse within 21 days. That is why they employed all their capabilities through naval blockades and port blockades."

Nouri Ghezeljeh added: "While according to UN resolutions and their additional protocols, food and medicine are exempt under wartime conditions, the criminal enemy has trampled all of these."

Stating that despite all the problems, including sanctions and naval blockades, what the people witnessed was that Iran's food security was not disrupted for a single day or even a single hour in any part of the country, he said: "Unlike smaller countries where shops became empty and reserves ran out during wars, this problem did not occur during the imposed war in Iran, and the country's food inventory was secured; although costs and final prices increased under the influence of war and blockade conditions, and this cost was imposed on the people."

The Minister of Agriculture emphasized: "Despite numerous issues and problems over the past months, food security has no problems, and in this area the enemies have become desperate."

Nouri Ghezeljeh, stating that the production of 85% of agricultural products and food production is owed to the efforts of farmers, producers, and all those active in the great agricultural chain, added: "To secure the remaining 15%, which mostly consists of raw materials needed by the sector, measures had already been taken in advance."

MA