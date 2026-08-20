Iraqi ambassador underscores support for Iranian investors

TEHRAN- The Iraqi ambassador has stressed the need to support Iranian investors and improve the investment environment in Iraq during a meeting with representatives of the Iranian Entrepreneurs Association.

Yasser Al-Hajjaj, Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq, met with representatives of the association that brings together prominent Iranian companies operating and investing in Iraq to discuss ways to expand economic and investment cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting reviewed the status of Iranian companies’ investments in Iraq, existing opportunities and potential areas for expanding economic and investment cooperation, as well as the main challenges and obstacles facing Iranian businesses operating in the country.

The two sides emphasized the need to identify and remove existing barriers and facilitate the activities of Iranian companies in Iraq. They also discussed ways to strengthen economic cooperation and create the conditions for implementing joint projects.

The Iraqi ambassador underscored the importance of supporting investors and improving the business and investment environment, noting that creating favorable conditions for investors could help deepen economic ties between Iran and Iraq and open new opportunities for joint projects.