Yemen strikes Saudi oil tanker, warns Riyadh of ‘graveyard and hell’

TEHRAN — Yemeni military commanders have issued a stern warning to Saudi Arabia, affirming that years of foreign-backed aggression have failed to break Sanaa and have instead forged an advanced defense capability able to alter the regional balance of power.

The announcement coincided with precision strikes in the Red Sea and across key border battlefields, signaling a resolute move toward active military deterrence against adversaries.

‘Balance of power has shifted’

In a joint message marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Defense Minister Major General Mohammed Nasser al-Atifi and Chief of Staff Major General Youssef Hassan al-Madani declared that all military units stand at the apex of combat readiness.

The senior officers emphasized that Yemen has developed destructive capabilities through homegrown expertise, warning that any hostile adventurism by enemies or their mercenaries will trigger an immediate firestorm of regret.

“Our forces are closely monitoring all enemy movements, and our fingers are on the trigger. Yemen will no longer serve as a battlefield, but will rather be a graveyard for all conspirators and a hell for all aggressors,” the commanders said.

The commanders noted that old military equations relied upon by the Saudi-American-Israeli coalition are now threadbare and ineffective.

Sanaa, once targeted for complete encirclement by foreign forces, now projects strategic power across land and sea, warning that Yemen will no longer serve as a battlefield but rather a graveyard for all conspirators.

Siege-for-siege retaliation

Translating those warnings into action, military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced a series of coordinated operations to enforce the government’s siege-for-siege policy against the ongoing blockade.

Saree confirmed that Yemeni naval forces targeted the Saudi oil tanker Amzan with a ballistic missile in the northern Red Sea off the coast of Yanbu. The direct strike ignited a fire on the main deck and forced surrounding commercial vessels to flee the operational zone.

Simultaneously, Yemeni missile and drone units ambushed a large Saudi military convoy traveling through the al-Wadiah and al-Abr border regions in Hadhramaut province, destroying over ten heavy trucks loaded with weapons and military equipment.

Further south, Yemeni forces struck Saudi command positions in the al-Kanais area north of Marib, killing and wounding dozens of officers while destroying several key ammunition depots.

Rujum drone

Recent combat footage released by Ansarullah confirmed the frontline deployment of the indigenous Rujum attack drone in Marib and along the western coast.

The hexacopter multirotor aircraft demonstrated precise bombardment of concrete bunkers and armored vehicles, successfully bypassing Saudi countermeasures.

The operational use of the Rujum highlights Sanaa’s growing technological self-reliance, providing tactical units with flexible aerial oversight and accurate strikes against entrenched enemy formations.

Al-Houthi’s remarks

Addressing a massive rally in Sanaa on Tuesday, Ansarullah leader Sayed Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi described the conflict within the broader struggle against Israeli and American hegemony across West Asia.

He condemned the 12-year Saudi siege, highlighting the stark hypocrisy of Riyadh keeping Yemeni ports and airports closed while opening holy airspace over Mecca and Medina to Israeli aircraft.

Al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s deep integration into the Resistance Front, praising Iran’s victory against Western-Israeli aggression and pledging continued support for liberation movements in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iraq.

He stressed that no amount of blockade or military pressure will force Yemen to relinquish its independence or abandon the Palestinian cause until absolute victory is achieved.