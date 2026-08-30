Drilling of wells in joint Balal field enters new phase

TEHRAN- The project manager of the joint Balal gas field development plan announced the completion of drilling for two wells in the field, stating that upon its commissioning, Iran's daily gas production capacity will increase by approximately 14 million cubic meters, offsetting part of the country's gas imbalance.

In an interview with SHANA, Ehsan Mohammadi stated that the overall progress of the project has now reached about 42%. He noted that two work packages—descriptive well drilling and the fabrication and installation of the jacket—have been successfully completed without any deviation from the schedule. Two other work packages—the fabrication and installation of the deck, and the drilling and completion of eight wells—have each achieved around 50% progress.

Regarding the field's drilling schedule, he explained: "A total of eight wells will be drilled in the Balal field. Drilling for two wells has been completed so far, and drilling operations for the remaining wells are currently underway in a batch drilling manner."

Emphasizing the field's role in boosting the country's gas production capacity, the project manager for the joint Balal gas field development said: "With the commissioning of the Balal field over the next two years, Iran's daily gas production capacity will increase by about 14 million cubic meters, which will help resolve part of the gas imbalance."

Mohammadi also reminded that utilizing the potential of development projects and accelerating ongoing initiatives—especially given the current gas imbalance—is a national necessity, and all sectors must strive to restore and enhance the country's gas production capacity.

Elaborating on the work packages of the Balal field development plan, he said: "This project is being carried out across five work packages, including drilling, jacket construction, deck fabrication and installation, well completions, and pipeline construction. Despite various challenging conditions—including sanctions, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the two recent wars—the project's implementation has never been halted."

The Balal gas field, with approximately 3 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and over 100 million barrels of proven gas condensates, is considered one of the country's key assets for increasing gas production and compensating for part of the energy imbalance. With the acceleration of this field's development plan under the 14th administration, and despite facing two imposed regional conflicts during this term, the jacket for the Balal gas field has been installed and drilling operations have commenced.

The Balal gas field is a strategic joint hydrocarbon asset located in the Persian Gulf, shared between Iran and neighboring Qatar. With approximately 3 trillion cubic feet of gas in place and over 100 million barrels of proven gas condensates, it represents a critical pillar for Iran's energy security and economic resilience.

Upon full commissioning, which is scheduled within the next two years, the field is expected to add roughly 14 million cubic meters to Iran's daily gas production capacity. This significant injection is vital for alleviating the country's persistent energy imbalance, particularly during peak winter consumption periods when domestic demand frequently outpaces supply.

The development plan comprises five comprehensive work packages: drilling, jacket construction, deck fabrication and installation, well completions, and pipeline laying. Currently, the project has achieved 42% overall progress. The offshore jacket installation is already complete, and drilling operations are actively underway. Two of the eight planned wells have been finished, with batch drilling proceeding for the remaining six, while the deck and additional drilling packages are roughly 50% complete.

Crucially, the project has demonstrated remarkable resilience despite facing stringent international sanctions, the global COVID-19 pandemic, and two regional conflicts during the current administration—yet the development timeline has never been halted. The 14th administration has prioritized accelerating this field, viewing it as a national necessity to swiftly restore and bolster domestic production capacity, thereby reducing import reliance and helping stabilize the regional energy grid.

Iran possesses over 28 shared oil and gas fields with its neighbors, including giants like South Pars (shared with Qatar) and Azadegan (shared with Iraq). The development of these fields is not merely an industrial project but a strategic imperative with profound implications for national revenue, energy security, and geopolitical standing. The 14th administration has made this a cornerstone of its economic policy, pursuing an ambitious agenda to secure Iran's share of these critical resources.

Strategic importance

The urgency is driven by competitive pressures. For instance, Qatar has increased its production from South Pars by roughly 1.5 times compared to Iran in recent years, representing billions of dollars in lost revenue. To address this, the government has committed a monumental $130 billion to develop joint fields. This investment aims to secure Iran's resource share, stabilize energy supplies, and address public concerns about losing ground to neighbors who often exploit these reserves more aggressively.

Key government plans and projects

The government's strategy involves multiple concurrent initiatives:

· Azadegan Field (Phases 1 & 2): As Iran's largest shared oil field, its second phase aims to boost production by 40,000 barrels per day within 18 months. It is part of a broader strategy to optimize recovery and enhance the national recovery factor. Three major projects—Azadegan, Azar, and Masjed Soleyman—involve $12 billion in direct investment.

· West Karoun Cluster: This cluster of joint fields along the Iran-Iraq border, including Yadavaran and Yaran, is seen as a strategic hub for boosting national output and countering the natural decline of older fields.

· South Azadegan Field: Production has already grown, with recent figures showing output reaching 84,200 barrels per day.

· Aban & Paydar Gharb Fields: New drilling contracts have been signed to accelerate development and boost national production capacity.

· Legislative Support: The Seventh Development Plan Law now permits production-sharing agreements, while legal incentives and facilitation measures for investors in shared fields exceed those for independent ones.

· Technology & Localization: There is a major push to utilize domestic tech firms, reduce reliance on foreign technology, and implement advanced techniques like radial drilling for the first time in Iran's shared oil fields.

The financial scale is vast. The required investment for these fields by the end of the 7th Development Plan (2029) is estimated at over 20 billion annually to Iran's oil exports. Long-term contracts for projects like Azadegan are expected to generate approximately $140 billion in revenue for the government.

In conclusion, the development of joint oil and gas fields is a central pillar of Iran's national strategy to secure its wealth, energy future, and geopolitical influence. Through massive investment, technological advancement, and supportive legislation, the government is racing to maximize production, counterbalance the extraction by neighboring countries, and solidify its position in the global energy market.

MA