TEHRAN — US Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has delivered a scathing critique of President Donald Trump, labeling him "the most corrupt president ever in American history" and accusing major energy corporations aligned with his administration of reaping vast financial gains from the military conflict against Iran.

Speaking at an election campaign rally for a junior senator from Massachusetts, Warren emphasized that oil executives who poured millions into political campaigns are now extracting massive corporate windfall earnings as energy costs skyrocket for ordinary working families. She pointed out that the single fastest path to relieving energy burdens on everyday citizens is to halt military operations in the region immediately, declaring that ending the campaign in Iran would instantly lower fuel prices at home. “So the question becomes: What do we do about that? When Donald Trump starts a war with Iran and his oil buddies, who gave him a million dollars for his campaign—when they start making profits like crazy, then our job is to call it out and fight back. That’s what we do,” Warren told the roaring crowd during her address. “You want to lower the price of gasoline? End the war in Iran. Just end it,” she added, directly challenging the White House's foreign policy rationale.

The senator's blunt assessment comes alongside recent official financial disclosure filings showing that Trump continues to hold and actively trade stock portfolios in major natural gas and petroleum giants. While White House spokespersons maintain that these portfolio movements operate independently of presidential oversight, political analysts and watchdog organizations highlight the undeniable conflict of interest in overseeing a massive military operation while maintaining tens of millions of dollars in personal equity tied directly to energy conglomerates that profit from wartime market volatility.

Financial data analyzed by congressional committees reveals that major US oil corporations—including ExxonMobil and Chevron—have seen their quarterly earnings multiply dramatically since the outbreak of hostilities, with corporate profits topping tens of billions of dollars and driving executive net worth to historic highs. Senate Joint Economic Committee reports indicate that Trump's personal energy portfolio alone has surged in value by over $15 million during the conflict, growing by an average of nearly 40 percent since the beginning of the year. Inside the US Congress, a steadily growing coalition of anti-war lawmakers and progressive representatives has voiced fierce opposition to the administration's aggressive policy in West Asia, strongly condemning the unprovoked and illegal nature of the military actions.

Opponents in Capitol Hill argue that the executive branch deliberately bypassed constitutional war powers requirements to embark on a disastrous military campaign that severely jeopardizes international stability, harms America's standing on the global stage, and serves narrow corporate interests over the welfare of the American public. Members of Congress are demanding an immediate cessation of offensive military funding and an end to weapon transfers, asserting that hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars currently being spent on overseas military interventions must instead be redirected toward fixing crumbling domestic infrastructure, expanding healthcare access, and alleviating the severe economic burdens faced by working families at home.

The broader international crisis stems from the joint military operations initiated by US and Israeli forces against Iran on February 28, targeting military sites and civil infrastructure, including residential area. Iranian defense forces responded under international frameworks of self-defense as recognized by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, deploying advanced missile capabilities and maritime operational measures to neutralize hostile targets, protect territorial integrity, and assert strict defensive control over critical strategic transit corridors such as the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran has repeatedly affirmed its right to defend its territory against foreign hostility, maintaining that regional security must be governed by regional nations without imperialist interference.

Six months into the military campaign, the US armed forces face operational constraints, highlighted by the rapid depletion of critical precision-guided munition stockpiles, Patriot interceptors, and complex air defense systems. US defense industrial supply chains continue to struggle under severe structural bottlenecks and material shortages, rendering the rapid replenishment of key military hardware functionally impossible in the short term. At the same time, the broader American domestic economy suffers from persistent inflation, soaring pump prices, rising shipping fees, and expanding public debt, leaving working-class citizens to bear the financial costs of an overextended foreign policy. Public dissatisfaction across major cities continues to surge as critics point out the glaring contrast between unlimited funding for foreign military actions and the neglected needs of the domestic population.

