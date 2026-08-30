Iran shines at International Earth Science Olympiad

TEHRAN – Iranian students concluded their participation in the 19th International Earth Science Olympiad (IESO 2026) in Italy with an impressive haul of two silver medals, six bronze medals and a top prize.

Mehraneh Vashaqani-Farahani secured the world’s top ranking in the Young Reporters of the International Union of Geological Sciences short documentary category, delivering one of the most notable results for the Iranian team at this year’s competition, IRNA reported.

In the individual examinations, Shamim Molla-Qolizadeh and Javad Namjoo each won a silver medal, while Ghazal Qazizadeh took bronze.

Namjoo also won a bronze medal in the Earth System Project (ESP) category. In the International Team Field Investigation (ITFI), Molla-Qolizadeh, Namjoo, Ghazizadeh and Vashaqani-Farahani each earned a bronze medal.

Overall, Iranian representatives won eight medals across the individual and team events at this year’s International Earth Science Olympiad, comprising two silver and six bronze medals. Iran also secured the world’s top ranking in the short documentary category.

The IESO 2026 was held from August 20 to 27 in Turin, Italy. More than 160 students from 41 countries took part in the international scientific competition.

The International Earth Science Olympiad is regarded as one of the major international academic competitions for school students in the fields of Earth sciences, geology and environmental science. Participants compete in theoretical examinations, field activities and international team projects.

IESO is an educational event for secondary school students, not 9lder than 18, globally, organized by the International Geoscience Education Organization (IGEO).

Its aim is to enhance the level of geoscience education worldwide and increase public awareness of Earth Sciences.

It is one of the twelve International Science Olympiads. The first IESO was held in Daegu, South Korea, in 2007, and it has been held annually since, attracting over 200 students from more than 40 countries and regions each year.

Most recently, Iranian students succeeded to win a bronze medal and three honorable mentions at the 22nd International Geography Olympiad (iGeo) held from August 11 to 17 in Istanbul, Turkey.

The International Geography Olympiad is the world’s premier academic competition for secondary school students. It is held under the auspices of the International Geographical Union (IGU) and organized by the IGU Olympiad Commission. This year’s competition brought together more than 180 participants from over 50 countries.

Helia Khodabandelou grabbed the bronze medal, while Setayesh Haqnazari, Artina Heidari, and Sana Karbalaei received international diploma of honors.