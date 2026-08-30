New Tehran mural mocks Trump

TEHRAN – A new mural featuring US President Donald Trump in a theatrical disappearing act has gone on display at the intersection of Jomhouri and Valiasr avenues, carrying a satirical message about US policies.

Titled “No Tricks! Blink, You’re Gone!”, the mural was designed by Iranian artist Danial Farrokh and alludes to reports that Trump was secretly moved from Air Force One in Turkey via a catering truck and transferred to another aircraft amid fears of an Iranian attack, Mehr reported on Saturday.

The large-scale artwork depicts a magician performing a trick while pointing toward a catering truck containing an image of Trump. Several white doves fly across the scene, adding to the imagery of a stage performance and illusion.

Located in one of Tehran’s major thoroughfares, the mural joins a series of large-scale works displayed in the capital that use public art to comment on current political developments and international affairs.

The new artwork was created under the auspices of Art Bureau, an institution that has frequently used murals and other visual works in public spaces to address social, political and cultural themes.

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