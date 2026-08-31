From Busan Experience to New Avenues of Cooperation

TEHRAN- The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran recently visited the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, where he met with Dr. Hassan Fartousi, Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, and colleagues to discuss the potential for developing joint cooperation in the fields of education, culture, science, and tourism.

The meeting, attended by colleagues from the National Commission for UNESCO and a representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, began with Dr. Hassan Fartousi expressing gratitude for the cooperation and facilitation provided by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea during the visit of the delegation of Iran to Busan. He also thanked the Korean side for its support in organizing and hosting the Iranian delegation at the 48th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and for the successful inscription of "Alamut Castle and Associated Fortifications" on the World Heritage List.

Alamut's World Heritage Inscription; Result of 25 Years of Effort

The Secretary-General of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO highlighted the significance of this event, noting that the World Heritage inscription of Alamut Castle was the result of a 25-year process of preparing and finalizing the dossier. He emphasized the need to leverage international capacities for the protection, promotion, and preservation of this world heritage site.

Introducing Iran's Scientific and Cultural Capacities

Dr. Fartousi went on to introduce the specialized working groups and the foreign relations department of the Iranian National Commission for UNESCO, outlining the existing capacities for developing scientific, cultural, and specialized cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting also addressed UNESCO Category 2 Centres and chairs, as well as the corresponding capacities available in South Korea, with an emphasis on identifying areas for joint collaboration.

Korean Ambassador's Efforts and Commitment to Strengthening Ties

The World Heritage inscription of "Alamut Castle and Associated Fortifications" was another key topic of discussion. The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, referring to his visit to Alamut and his tour of the historic site, expressed his amazement and admiration at seeing this cultural heritage up close, and underscored its potential for introducing Iran's history and culture.

Kim Junpyo, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Iran, also stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism. During the talks, tourism was highlighted as a platform for fostering mutual understanding between nations and for transmitting cultural heritage and historical values to future generations.

In conclusion, both sides emphasized the vast potential for Iran–South Korea relations in the cultural, scientific, educational, and tourism sectors, and underscored the need for continued dialogue to translate these capacities into concrete joint operational programs.

Meeting between Minister of Cultural Heritage and Korean Ambassador

In a separate meeting held on July 11, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Iran's Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, met with Kim Junpyo, the South Korean Ambassador, to discuss expanding cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, handicrafts, and creative industries. Salehi-Amiri noted that entering the creative industries economy is one of the strategic priorities of his ministry and that South Korea's experience in this sector is valuable for Iran. He also pointed to Iran's 29 sites inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List and 58 sites on its tentative list, emphasizing the importance of Alamut's inscription. The Minister proposed holding reciprocal exhibitions of historical and cultural artifacts, implementing joint training projects in restoration, expanding university cooperation, and benefiting from South Korea's experience in digital technologies and artificial intelligence in the fields of cultural heritage, tourism, and handicrafts. He also announced Iran's readiness to participate in cultural exhibitions in Seoul and invited South Korea to take part in the Tehran International Tourism Exhibition. The

Ambassador, for his part, described his first provincial trip in Iran as being to Qazvin, where he visited Alamut fortress, and expressed hope that the World Heritage inscription would help introduce Iran's cultural heritage to a wider international audience.

Proposal for a Joint Task Force in Busan

On the sidelines of the 48th session of the World Heritage Committee in Busan, Minister Salehi-Amiri held a meeting with Ho Min, head of the Korea Heritage Service, and proposed the establishment of a joint Iran–South Korea task force on restoration, conservation, and digital documentation of cultural heritage. The proposal was welcomed by the Korean side. The meeting took place immediately after the inscription of "Alamut Castle and Associated Fortifications" as Iran's 30th tangible cultural property on UNESCO's World Heritage List. This proposal reflects the determination of both countries to transform the achievement of World Heritage inscription into sustainable technical and operational cooperation in the field of cultural heritage preservation.