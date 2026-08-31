Woman futsal star Gholami hangs up the boots

TEHRAN - Iran women’s futsal star Nasimeh Gholami has officially announced her retirement from the national team after almost 20 years of service.

Gholami was one of the standout players of Iran’s golden generation, winning the AFC Women’s Futsal Asian Cup twice and representing Iran at the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup.

She also helped the national side finish third at the Asian Indoor Games.

“Deciding to say goodbye to the national team was not easy at all,” Gholami said. “For some people, retirement may simply mean saying a sentence, but for me it means the end of a part of my life — a part that I lived for with all my heart for almost 20 years.

“I didn’t just collect memories with the national team; I found my sporting identity there. I grew up, suffered defeats, got back on my feet, celebrated championships and went through many difficult days. Naturally, saying goodbye to such a journey is extremely difficult.

“But I felt the time had come to make this decision. I wanted to leave the national team while I still loved this shirt with all my heart, rather than being forced to leave or reaching a point where I no longer had the ability or motivation to continue.”