US-Venezuela oil agreement: A ‘Historic transaction’ or ‘historic robbery’!?

TEHRAN — President Donald Trump announced on Friday night the United States has reached an oil agreement with Venezuela, a move he said will “more than double” American oil reserves, increase oil supply and lower gas prices.

“At my direction, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, working closely with Highly Respected Interim President of Venezuela, Delcy Rodriguez, and, through a partnership with private business, have secured majority U.S. control of more than 65 BILLION BARRELS of proven Oil Reserves in Venezuela, at no cost to the American Taxpayer,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump’s open colonialism has reached its zenith. The more time passes the oil thirsty U.S. president reveals his real motive in ordering the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in January 2026.

He now shamelessly boasts about his administration’s theft of Venezuela’s oil, saying it “MORE THAN DOUBLES American Oil Reserves.”

Trump also calls it “THE BIGGEST OIL DEAL IN WORLD HISTORY!” but the proper expression is “the biggest oil theft in world history!” He also calls it a “Historic Transaction”. However, it is a “historic robbery”.

The mismanagement of the country by Maduro, which caused great economic pains for Venezuelans through populist and inexpert economic policies, does not give the license to Trump to steal Venezuelan oil.

It is strange and even comical that Trump says he has ordered Secretary of State Rubio and Secretary of War Hegseth to clinch the deal. If it is a normal oil transaction it should not be clinched by the secretaries of state and war. In this way, Trump wants to reward Rubio and Hegseth, Rubio as the mastermind of the plan to colonize Venezuela and Hegseth as the man who oversaw military operation for Maduro’s capture in violation of international law.

Seeking unsuccessfully to give this vulgar robbery a sense of transaction, Trump claims it will help “set Venezuela on a course toward Tremendous Success and Great Prosperity.”

The one-sided transaction has caused unease and anger among members of Venezuela’s opposition.

“It’s a land grab – a massive land grab,” said one well-known opposition figure who asked not to be named because of the sensitivities of criticizing the U.S. “It’s revolting because this is not the United States one would have [expected]. This is not the United States of the Marshall plan. This is a rapacious, mafioso United States,” the British newspaper Guardian quoted the figure as saying.

Trump, who began his second presidency by seeking to reclaim the ownership of the Panama Canal, calling Canada the 51st American state, and threatening to capture Greenland by force if necessary, is not shy of doing any kind of illegal act if he faces no formidable resistance.

Trump was dreaming a Venezuela-like scenario for Iran when the U.S. and Israel jointly launched a surprise war of aggression on Iran on Feb. 28.

His diehard loyalist Senator Lindsey Graham, who died on July 11, told Fox News on March 9 that “Venezuela and Iran have 31 percent of the world's oil reserves. We're going to have a partnership with 31 percent of the known reserves.”

However, the unwarranted war on Iran proved disastrous for Trump and greatly mocked the much-touted American military, superiority and now his administration is working hard to extricate itself from this quagmire.

To allay American citizens about the high gas prices that have resulted from the war on Iran, especially as the mid-term congressional elections is fasting approaching, Trump says this transaction with Venezuela “will substantially lower Gas Prices for all Americans.”

As it has been expected, Rubio has also called the deal a “huge win for both the American and Venezuelan people.” But how Venezuela will benefit from this colonial era pillage remains an open question. Rodríguez, with American support, has granted a private company 100-year concessions for the oil fields, according to CNN.

What is startling is that Trump and his bigoted team have proven they will show no mercy to friends and foes alike. Covetous eye on Canada as a close and friend neighbor and Greenland as an autonomous region of Demark, which is both a European Union member and NATO member, speak volumes.

His January 20, 2025, order renaming the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” followed by his August 27, 2026, executive order directing the federal government to rename Lake Ontario as “Lake America,” are further signs of his impulsive and dangerous instincts.

Before it becomes too late the international community, especially the EU, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and other American friends should strongly defy the Trump administration’s open robbery and vulgar threats against other countries’ lands and sovereignty. These unions and countries may fall victim to the U.S. if they do nothing and wait for the departure of Trump from the White House as he is setting a bad precedent.

The world must notice that Trump’s mission is not to “Make AMERICA GREAT AGAIN” but to make America a robber and bully ruled by thugs.