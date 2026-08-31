General Naqdi: Over 90 percent of Iran's missile reserves remain intact

TEHRAN — Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, a senior adviser to the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), strongly rejected rumors regarding a decline in Iran's weapon capabilities.

In an interview with Al Mayadeen, Naqdi stressed the self-sufficiency and long-term sustainability of the nation's missile manufacturing network. He added that more than 90 percent of Iran’s strategic missile stockpiles remain completely intact.

Emphasizing Iran’s indigenous production capabilities, the IRGC adviser asserted that domestic facilities continue to manufacture missiles at a rate that offsets operational deployments.

Meanwhile, recent reports published by major American media outlets have challenged White House claims that US military operations against Iran succeeded in destroying Tehran's missile and drone capabilities. According to assessments cited by US outlets, military strikes have failed to neutralize Iran's hardened subterranean missile networks and drone launch platforms. Instead, US media reports indicate that sustained military engagements have led to a severe depletion of American air defense inventories. US military officials cited in these reports noted that continuous attempts to intercept Iranian volleys have expended critical stockpiles of high-tier interceptors—including Patriot and THAAD systems—faster than US defense industrial lines can produce replacements, creating significant strategic strain for Washington.



