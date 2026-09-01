31st Busan International Film Festival to host world premiere of Majid Majidi’s “Midday Meal”

TEHRAN – The latest film by acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi, titled “Midday Meal,” will have its world premiere in the main competition section of the 31st Busan International Film Festival (BIFF).

A production of 2026, the 129-minute family social drama, which deals with children and human rights, marks Majidi’s first visit to the festival, ISNA reported.

Funded by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults, the film was shot exclusively in southern Iran and features an entirely local cast, with no established stars.

Although details of the plot and cast of the film have not yet been announced, it seems that Majidi has continued his tradition of storytelling through youthful perspectives in his new film.

A key highlight of the production is the return of cinematographer Houman Behmanesh, collaborating with Majidi for the second time after “Sun Children”.

This year's edition of BIFF is the first since the International Federation of Film Producers Associations designated Busan as one of its 17 A-list festivals. The winner of the Busan Award for best film now also qualifies for submission to the Oscar for best international feature. The distinction puts Busan alongside the five other Oscar-qualifying festivals: Cannes, Berlin, Venice, Sundance and Toronto.

Now in its second year, the best film competition brings together 14 Asian films, 12 of them world premieres. Four are from first-time directors, and four are by women filmmakers.

In addition to “Midday Meal,” the lineup includes “Beach Fictions” by Korean newcomer Lim Hayeon, “Between Two Lovers,” from Hirokazu Kore-eda protégé Hirose Nanako, and “The First Taste of Loneliness,” by Chinese director Gu You. Also included in the line-up are entries from Uzbekistan, Indonesia, and Taiwan.

Majid Majidi, 67, is an Iranian filmmaker and producer. His films often feature child or adolescent protagonists, explore themes such as childhood innocence, family bonds, poverty, social issues, and solidarity, and are characterized by a humanistic sensibility.

His important films include “Children of Heaven” (1997), “The Color of Paradise” (1999), “Baran” (2001), and “The Song of Sparrows” (2008). “Children of Heaven” was nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film.

More recently, Majidi directed “Muhammad: The Messenger of God” (2015), an epic film dealing with the childhood of the Islamic prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Busan International Film Festival, held annually in Haeundae District, Busan, South Korea, is one of the most significant film festivals in Asia.

The main focus of the BIFF is to introduce new films and first-time directors, especially those from Asian countries. Another notable feature is the appeal of the festival to young people, both in terms of the large youthful audience it attracts and through its efforts to develop and promote young talent.

The 31st Busan International Film Festival will run from October 6 to 15, with the Asian Contents & Film Market held from October 10 to 13.

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