IAF to screen “Toy Story 5”

TEHRAN – The 2026 American animated comedy-drama film “Toy Story 5,” directed by Andrew Stanton, will be shown at the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran on Thursday, September 3.

The animation, which has been dubbed into Persian, will be screened at 6 p.m. at the Nasseri Hall of the IAF.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Walt Disney Pictures, it is the fifth main installment in the “Toy Story” film series and the sequel to “Toy Story 4” (2019).

Set two years after the fourth film, “Toy Story 5” follows Jessie as she, Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and the other toys deal with the presence of Lilypad, a tablet and the new favorite plaything of Bonnie.

The animation deals with children increasingly eschewing traditional toys in favor of touchscreen devices like tablets. Jessie admits that she is "losing Bonnie to this device". Stanton explained that “Toy Story 5” is a "realization of an existential problem: that nobody's really playing with toys any more" and asks what increasing screen time means for children. The toys must confront what it means to stay relevant when technology reshapes playtime.

It features the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack among those reprising their roles, joined by Conan O'Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, Mykal-Michelle Harris, and Craig Robinson.

The franchise's composer, Randy Newman, returned to score the film, marking his tenth collaboration with Pixar, while Taylor Swift contributed the single "I Knew It, I Knew You" to the soundtrack.

With a budget of $250 million, “Toy Story 5” is one of the most expensive animated films ever made and one of the most expensive films of all time.

As of August 30, 2026, it has grossed $478.8 million in the United States and Canada, and $657.6 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $1.136 billion, breaking several box office records and becoming Pixar's biggest worldwide opening weekend on record.

“Toy Story 5” is now the third-highest-grossing film of 2026, the highest of the franchise, and the tenth highest-grossing animated film. Like its predecessors, it received positive reviews from critics, who praised its visuals, performances, humor, and themes, although some criticized its script.

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