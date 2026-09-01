Government's policy is directing electricity toward productive economic activities: energy minister

TEHRAN- The Minister of Energy stated that the policy of the 14th government is to direct electricity toward productive economic activities, and said: "Supplying electricity to industries with the aim of developing GDP and creating economic value is among the government's programs in the energy sector."

According to IRNA, Abbas Aliabadi said on Tuesday at the inauguration ceremony of electricity industry projects in Kermanshah Province, held at the Zagros Industrial Town: "Energy and electricity must be able to generate GDP for the country and serve productive activities."

Referring to the 14th government's approach in the energy sector, he said: "The policy adopted in the 14th government is that electricity should be consumed for productive work; perhaps this year there have been some limitations in certain areas regarding electricity and energy, but the goal was to supply electricity to industries with greater seriousness."

He continued: "We have a comprehensive plan based on which the needs of industries for GDP development will be met, and to achieve this goal, the necessary investments must be made."

The Minister of Energy noted: "To supply electricity to industries, implementing the comprehensive development plan and responding to the needs of the production sector will certainly require investment, and for investment, we must have a sound economy."

Stating that the work in Kermanshah Province is not finished and we must prepare for tomorrow's consumption, he said: "This province currently produces about 2,300 megawatts of electricity and is self-sufficient in this regard. But having production capacity alone is not enough; we must consume electricity properly and efficiently and prevent energy waste."

Aliabadi, stating that water and electricity are the infrastructure of infrastructures, said: "When water and electricity are provided, development follows, and construction and prosperity take shape."

Referring to the trend of industrial transformations in the world, he stated: "Industrial revolutions in the world have been continuous. In the first, second, and third industrial revolutions, various countries were able to surpass others, and now with the entry into the fourth industrial revolution, this trend continues."

The Minister of Energy added: "These revolutions require electricity and energy, and without energy, this path cannot be traversed. Energy comes in various forms, and electricity, as secondary energy, plays a very important role in advancing economic and industrial activities."

Aliabadi, referring to the importance of information processing in the third and fourth industrial revolutions, said: "Information processing requires more electricity consumption, so we must prepare from now for future energy needs."

He added: "The country's economic development and the move toward modern technologies require sustainable energy supply, and a balance must be created between electricity production and consumption."

The Minister of Energy also emphasized the development of small-scale electricity generation and said: "Based on the late Imam's directive, every house should have its own power plant, and all homes should be generators and supply their own energy needs as much as possible."

Aliabadi added: "By using new technologies, extensive developments will occur in the electricity industry, and new capacities for energy production can be created."

Referring to the water situation in the country, he said: "In the water sector, our hands are toward the sky and our gaze is toward the people—that they consume well and optimally. At the same time, we are seriously pursuing the desalination of saltwater."

The Minister of Energy announced the implementation of important projects in the water sector and stated: "Good projects are being implemented in the government and will be announced at the appropriate time; these projects are very large and attractive and can bring about blessed events that are civilization-building and create major transformations."

Aliabadi, referring to Iran's capabilities in the energy sector, said: "Our country is one of the best in the world in energy, and I say this with confidence as someone who has taught in the energy field for 38 years and has years of experience working in this industry."

He added: "Today, we have built the most advanced machines in the world under conditions of threat, pressure, and siege, and we stand strong, and without a doubt, we will continue on this path and sustain it."

The Minister of Energy, referring to the historical record of Iranian capabilities, stated: "The Iranian nation has repeatedly proven its ability to create major transformations; even the Suez Canal was built by Iranians about 2,000 years ago, and this shows the historical and civilizational capacity of this nation."

Aliabadi continued: "The capabilities that the country has achieved after the Islamic Revolution also show that Iran has a high capacity for progress and development."

He also expressed gratitude for the efforts of electricity industry workers, saying: "My colleagues in the electricity industry had no day or night and did not sleep so that the people could sleep in peace."

The Minister of Energy added: "During enemy attacks, electricity industry personnel remained at their workplaces while various areas were being bombed and missiles were striking, and they did not stop working until they resolved the electricity problem."

Aliabadi, in another part of his speech regarding the demands of Kermanshah Province, said: "The requests and demands of the Governor of Kermanshah, including the issue of street lighting and converting wires to cables, will definitely be placed on our agenda."

He added: "The provincial working group of the Ministry of Energy will also be deployed in Kermanshah Province whenever needed to extract the province's problem system and plan for solving existing issues."

EF/MA