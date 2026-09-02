Poster of 15th International 100-Second Film Festival unveiled

TEHRAN – The official poster for the 15th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival has been unveiled.

This year’s edition of the festival will be held from September 15 to 18 in Tehran, under the directorship of Mohadeseh Pirhadi, Mehr reported.

The upcoming edition will host works focusing on three main themes: “National: Battle for the Future,” “International: Battle for the Children of the World,” and “Special: Battle for the Homeland.”

These themes are designed to provoke thought on the precarious nature of the future, the urgent need for the protection and rights of children globally, and the enduring spirit of patriotism and national identity.

According to the festival secretariat, the selected works for this edition will compete in the following categories: “Fiction,” “Animation,” “Artificial Intelligence,” and “Documentary.”

Moreover, a series of specialized international workshops across nine countries, will be held to advance media literacy, filmmaking, and explaining new narratives.

The specialized cinema and media workshops will be organized with the goal of empowering artists and building international networks. Designed around the transfer of technical expertise and the theoretical foundations of modern storytelling, this educational initiative has created a platform for synergy among filmmakers and art-focused bloggers.

In the intensive segment of the project, 40 filmmakers and bloggers of diverse nationalities will take part. The course curriculum, developed under the guidance of Mohsen Saberi, Sajjad Soleimannejad, and Hossein Naghavi, centers on modern documentary filmmaking, ideation in short films, and the application of artificial intelligence in cinema, to convey new standards of content production to the participants.

Designed to create a coherent current of artistic output, these intensive courses go beyond classic classroom education and are shaping a global network for articulating new media narratives. Careful documentation of the processes, recording of the instructors’ experiences, and the compilation of workshop outputs—besides enhancing the participants’ technical knowledge—will provide a sustainable foundation for future joint media productions.

The festival is renowned for its stringent time constraints, which challenge creators to deliver a complete and impactful narrative within a very limited window.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a prestigious platform for discovering new talents and experimenting with the art of the short, pushing the boundaries of how much emotion and information can be conveyed in a few fleeting seconds. The upcoming edition promises to be a diverse gathering of international perspectives, reflecting the shared struggles and hopes of humanity through the lens of a camera.

The Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization is the organizer of the festival.

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