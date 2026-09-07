170 short films vie at 15th International 100-Second Film Festival

TEHRAN- A total of 170 films have been selected to compete in the main section of the 15th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival, with the works set to be screened at the main halls of the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization in Tehran from September 15 to 18.

The selected works include 36 films in the national section, 29 in the international section, and 105 films in the special “For Homeland” category.

Among the films selected for the international competition are “Nao Esquece” by Lucas Eduardo, “The Second that Stopped” by Mohammad Mehdi Qasemi and “Point of View” by Belal Ashur, which will compete alongside other selected entries for the festival’s awards.

The national competition features works by Ebrahim Moradi, Saeid Sajedi, Yasin Pourazizi, Ali Rostamabadi, and Hanieh Sadeqi.

Meanwhile, the special “For Homeland” section includes works by Zeinab Zamanian, Mohaddeseh Vahidi, Ali Masoudi and Bahman Rezai.

Under the direction of Mohaddeseh Pirhadi, the 15th edition of the International 100-Second Film Festival will center its thematic focus on three primary categories, including "Battle for the Future," "Battle for the Children of the World," and "Battle for the Homeland."

The festival is renowned for its stringent time constraints, which challenge creators to deliver a complete and impactful narrative within a very limited window.

Since its inception, the festival has served as a prestigious platform for discovering new talents and experimenting with the art of the short, pushing the boundaries of how much emotion and information can be conveyed in a few fleeting seconds. The upcoming edition promises to be a diverse gathering of international perspectives, reflecting the shared struggles and hopes of humanity through the lens of a camera.

SAB/

