Iran and Iraq sitting volleyball teams hold joint training camp

TEHRAN — Iran and Iraq’s national sitting volleyball teams are currently holding a joint training camp at the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled in Tehran.

The joint camp has been held in a friendly and positive atmosphere, with both teams taking part in training sessions together.

Iran’s sitting volleyball team recently secured the country’s first Paralympic quota for the 2028 Games by winning the 2026 World Championships in Hangzhou. The team are now stepping up their preparations for the 2026 Asian Para Games in Nagoya.

Head coach Hadi Rezaei will take a squad featuring a blend of experienced players and promising young talent to Nagoya.

Iran have dominated sitting volleyball at the Asian Games, winning gold medals at each of the last four editions. The team will be aiming to maintain that impressive record in Nagoya.