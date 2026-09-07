Iran’s withdrawal has significant implications for IWBF

TEHRAN – International Wheelchair Basketball Federation (IWBF) has announced that Iran’s withdrawal at this very late stage of the 2026 IWBF World Championships has significant implications for the organization and integrity of the World Championship.

Iran were forced to pull out of the Championships after four members of its delegation were denied visas.

IWBF issued a public announcement on Sunday addressing the incident:

IWBF was informed by the Iran Sports Federation for the Disabled that the Iranian men's national wheelchair basketball team, who are due to compete at the 2026 IWBF World Championships, will not travel to Ottawa to participate in the event.

The Iranian Federation made this decision due to the fact visas remain outstanding for four members of its delegation, including the head coach and assistant coach.

All 12 players and four other members of staff have received their visas.

IWBF and the Local Organizing Committee have worked closely with the Iranian Federation and provided all possible support regarding the outstanding applications, including maintaining regular communication with the relevant Canadian authorities. However, visa decisions and processing timelines are the responsibility of the relevant authorities and remain outside our control.

IWBF recognizes the difficult circumstances facing the Iranian Federation. At the same time, a withdrawal at this very late stage has significant implications for the organization and integrity of the World Championship. Consequently, our immediate priority is to focus on delivering the event, address the areas affected and work closely with our partners to mitigate the impact. Updated schedules and further information will be released in due course.

The longer-term implications of the withdrawal will be considered separately by the IWBF Executive Council in accordance with the applicable IWBF regulations and procedures.