Jafari: Iran’s women’s football must focus on youth development

TEHRAN - Iran women’s national team head coach Marziyeh Jafari has stressed the importance of giving young and promising players more opportunities to break into the national team, as she looks to build a stronger squad for the future.

Iran are set to hold a six-day training camp in Tehran, with the upcoming FIFA international window providing Jafari and her coaching staff with an opportunity to assess both experienced players and emerging talents.

“We are trying to evaluate both experienced and young players and identify the squad we want to build,” Jafari said. “Our focus is not only on the present but also on the future. We want to make the national team younger and create a strong foundation for the years ahead.”

The coach added that around five days of the six-day camp will be dedicated to technical work, giving the coaching staff enough time to closely assess new players alongside established members of the squad.

“One of our main objectives is youth development,” Jafari said. “Players who have the ability and potential to play for the national team must be given the opportunity to be seen and become part of the national-team system.”

Jafari also highlighted the need to establish a strong B team as a pathway for talented players to eventually make the step up to the senior side.

“I have emphasized that we need to have a strong B team as the backbone of the senior national team,” she said. “The aim is to bring talented players into this system and, through proper planning, create a strong pool of players for the future.”

The coach also thanked domestic clubs for their cooperation with the national team, stressing that their support is vital for holding training camps and implementing the team’s preparation plans.

Jafari said the players have responded positively to the current camp and have shown strong motivation during training. Alongside technical and tactical preparations, the coaching staff are also focusing on physical conditioning while carefully managing the workload to reduce the risk of injuries.

“Our entire focus is on building a strong national team,” Jafari concluded. “We want a team that can achieve its current objectives while also being prepared for the future.”