Iran FM holds consultations with Turkish, Saudi counterparts

TEHRAN — Iran’s foreign minister held phone calls with his Turkish and Saudi counterparts on the latest diplomatic efforts to ensure security in the Strait of Hormuz.

Abbas Araghchi discussed bilateral issues and the latest regional developments separately with Hakan Fidan and Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Saturday night.

The three top diplomats also consulted on the progress of diplomatic efforts to promote stability in the West Asia region and address insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz resulting from "aggressive actions" by the United States.

The calls came after a series of naval confrontations between Iran and the United States earlier Saturday.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force has launched several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and an American destroyer participating in Washington’s illegal naval blockade against the Islamic Republic, forcing the vessels to flee. The US Central Command, meanwhile, acknowledged that the vessels had come under “multiple” Iranian strikes.

The IRGC also said it has attacked a Remotely Operated Vessel (ROV) belonging to the terrorist US military in Iran’s southern coast. In a statement released on Sunday, the IRGC’s Public Relations Department said that the vessel targeted was attempting to enter the protected area of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has been administering since the early days of the illegal US-Israeli aggression against the country.

Iran’s attacks are in response to the latest deadly US strikes in southern Iran and American assault against Iranian vessels.