Are regional countries blindly following the US-Zionist plot?

TEHRAN – Whatever intentions and calculations some regional leaders have, there is a concern that their peoples will grow accustomed to the killing, criminality, massacres, and daily terror that have turned the lives of millions across West Asia into an unbearable hell.

On October 13 last year, a considerable number of world leaders met in Sharm el-Sheikh at the invitation of U.S. President Donald Trump, who had announced on January 15, 2026, the formation of what was called the “Board of Peace” for Gaza, and who has demonstrated throughout the period since then that he serves the Zionist regime.

This was preceded by Trump’s meeting in New York on 24 September with senior leaders and officials from multiple Muslim countries. Despite these “peace” efforts, the occupying regime continues its massacres against the Palestinian people.

In its latest figures, the Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that since the ceasefire, which began on October 11 last year until the end of August 2026, Israel has killed at least 1,329 Palestinians in Gaza alone and wounded another 4,425, with injuries of varying severity.

There have been no new figures on the massacres committed by the regime in the occupied West Bank, while Zionist provocations continue at the al-Aqsa compound as Israeli officials continue competing with one another in calling for the need to kill the Palestinian people in their entirety.

What have the countries allied with Washington and members of the “Board of Peace” done to persuade Trump to prevent, or force, the occupying regime to halt its criminal aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank?

Analysts further question whether the leadership of these countries, including Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan, which are part of the Mecca alliance, will put some form of pressure on Trump to honor the promises he made to them during their meetings in New York and Sharm el-Sheikh.

Since experts believe the answer to this question will quite likely be no, Netanyahu has no reason to do anything but escalate his war crimes in Palestine and Lebanon, and his provocations in Syria, where the Israeli Occupation Forces continue to move freely across Syrian territory every day.

Meanwhile, the new rulers in Damascus are celebrating Trump’s decision to remove Syria from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism. This is the same Trump who, in 2018, had offered a $10 million reward for information about Abu Mohammad al-Julani, whom he met in Riyadh on May 14, 2025, after he had become known as Ahmed al-Sharaa, following Trump’s decision, in his own words, to grant him legitimacy.

Trump likewise granted legitimacy to the Lebanese president when he received him at the White House on July 21 last year, after the Lebanese and Israeli governments signed what was called the “Framework Agreement” on June 26, setting out the foundations and principles for joint cooperation in the security and military fields to disarm Hezbollah.

This agreement received the green light and even support from most members of Trump’s “Board of Peace” for Gaza. Yet neither the agreement nor Lebanese President Aoun’s meeting with Trump was enough to prevent the Zionist regime’s ongoing massacres against the Lebanese people.

The latest figures from the Lebanese Ministry of Health showed that 4,335 Lebanese citizens had been killed and another 12,325 wounded between March 2 and September 2, 2026.

At the same time, the occupying regime’s aggression continues its daily bombardment of many areas of Lebanon without withdrawing from most of the territories it occupied during the past months.

Nor has it withdrawn from 60 percent of Gaza or from southern Syria, where it has advanced 40 kilometers deep, according to Netanyahu himself, who provoked the new rulers of Damascus when he inspected his forces in the area.

This is an area that the leaders of the Arab and Muslim countries, Trump’s allies, seem to have forgotten, just as they have forgotten the real reasons behind the Zionist-American aggression against Iran on February 28 this year, and before that, in June of last year.

This aggression against Iran continues, a country without which, had it not stood its ground, all the countries of the region might well have been doomed.

This is acknowledged by senior Israeli officials, who threaten the Arab world every day while speaking during their election campaigns about the biblical texts and historical myths in which they believe in a “Greater Israel”. They are joined by the majority of the regime’s settlers, who demand that these rulers carry out more massacres, so long as most Arab and Muslim rulers are blindly or indirectly complicit with the Zionist-American alliance.

Otherwise, critics argue, why are they silent about the alliance’s massacres in Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, its provocations in Syria, and its “smart and covert” actions in Iraq?

Israeli provocations also continue in the Horn of Africa through its alliance with the complicit rulers of Somaliland, who remain in contact with the Ethiopian rulers, backed by the Zionist regime.

Last week, Ethiopia threatened to build three new dams on the Blue Nile in what appears to be a calculated attempt to test its intentions to join the new Trump-backed “Mecca” alliance, after it had failed from the outset to address this crisis with Egypt. The reason for Ethiopia’s failure goes back to the Camp David agreement.

The ultimate objective of all these daily conspiracies, both those openly declared and those carried out in secret, is to make the peoples of the region lose their patience and their hope in steadfastness and resistance, until they surrender in body, spirit, and faith, and the region returns to the era of old colonialism with all its brutal rules, customs, and traditions.

This alone explains the hostility toward the resistance in Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq, and Yemen. It is also the sole reason for the hostility toward Iran, which has persisted from the Islamic Revolution to this day.

Otherwise, what does the Zionist-American alliance want from Iran? Why does Trump threaten Iran and warn every day that he will wipe it off the map, destroy its civilization, and starve its people?

And why has Trump failed to honor, and continues to refuse to honor, the agreement he personally signed on June 17 last year?

Observers argue that the answer to all these questions, and many others, is very simple for anyone who wants to understand the truth, provided they are neither foolish nor complicit, whether knowingly or unknowingly.

The reality is that the Israeli regime wants all of this, and what the peoples of the region want is of absolutely no importance as long as their leaders blindly allow this regime to continue destabilizing West Asia.