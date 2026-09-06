Iran attends 39th Moscow International Book Fair

TEHRAN – The Iranian Book and Literature House attended the 39th Moscow International Book Fair, held from September 2 to September 6, with a collection of 500 book titles, a series of illustrations, and various cultural programs.

The pavilion of Iran presented a diverse collection of works from Iranian publishers and executed various programs to introduce the country’s cultural capacities, promote the Islamic Republic of Iran’s “Grant” program, and follow up on contracts previously established with Russian publishers during the Tehran Publishing Fellowship, Mehr reported.

The titles displayed at the Iran pavilion covered topics such as literature, culture and art, children and young adults, and themes related to religion, faith, and Iranian national and cultural identity.

In this event, a collection of works by Iranian illustrators was also put on display for the audience. This section was designed with the goal of introducing Iran’s artistic and creative capacities, particularly in the field of children’s and young adult literature.

In the design and visual space of the pavilion, an effort was made to bring together elements of the country’s culture, history, and identity. On one side of the pavilion, an illustration of Ferdowsi and his enduring poems, alongside images inspired by the art of Persian painting and miniatures, showcased the grandeur of Iran’s literary and artistic heritage. On the other side, a composition featuring Iran, the Persian Gulf, and the Strait of Hormuz could be seen.

This year, a special section of the pavilion was dedicated to images of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution and a memorial for the child martyrs of Minab, emphasizing concepts such as national identity, territorial integrity, Iranian culture, and honoring the memory of the martyrs and the culture of resistance.

Alongside the exhibition of books and artworks, various attractive programs were arranged at the Iran pavilion. These included cultural and literary meetings and events, programs related to illustration and art, as well as participation in the fair’s collective activities. Meetings with publishers, booksellers, and officials from the host country’s publishing industry were also among the programs planned during the fair.

The focus of the Iran pavilion was to introduce the capabilities and products of the country’s publishing industry, clarify national and cultural identity, represent Iranian literary and artistic luminaries and works, address religious and faith-based themes, and provide narratives related to the history and civilization of Iran. Furthermore, topics such as war and its impact on children and families were addressed in some of the works and programs presented.

The presence of the Iranian Book and Literature House at the Moscow International Book Fair was an opportunity to introduce the country’s publishing and cultural capacities, familiarize Russian audiences with Iranian works, and develop connections between the publishers, authors, illustrators, and publishing industry activists of the two countries—a connection that can pave the way for greater cooperation in the fields of translation, rights exchange, joint production, and cultural interaction between Iran and Russia.

Over the course of five days, 300 publishers from Moscow and various Russian regions, along with foreign participants from Iran, India, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and China, presented hundreds of thousands of titles at the 39th Moscow International Book Fair.

SS/SAB

