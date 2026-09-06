Shadowy Emirati firm exposed as major oil supplier for Israeli military

TEHRAN — While Israel continues its campaign of mass extermination in Gaza, a newly established Emirati company has quietly stepped out of the shadows to ensure the Israeli war machine never runs out of fuel.

Heritage Petroleum FZCO, a secretive Dubai-based trading firm incorporated in December 2023, is circumventing regional bans to pump crude oil directly into Israeli refineries.

A sweeping investigation by Oil Change International and the Center for Research on Multinational Corporations, published on September 3, reveals how Heritage and Swiss trading giant Vitol jointly exported 22 million barrels of crude to the occupied territories between October 2023 and June 2026.

This volume accounts for 11 percent of all Israeli crude imports during a period when Israeli forces massacred more than 74,500 Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

The findings strip away the obscurity surrounding these covert shipments. They expose the UAE as a willing sanctuary for corporate actors sustaining Israeli genocide and apartheid.

The Emirati pipeline

Heritage Petroleum materialized from nowhere. It began shipping crude oil to Israel just months after its mysterious inception in Dubai.

By the time the genocide reached its second year, the obscure Emirati entity had chartered 8.3 million barrels across ten major shipments. It now stands as Israel’s second-largest named crude oil charterer.

The destination of this crude is documented. The oil flows into Israeli ports and feeds refineries at Ashdod and Haifa, run by conglomerates such as the Bazan Group.

These facilities are explicit about their role. They refine the fuel that powers the fighter jets flattening Gaza and the tanks rolling through Palestinian neighborhoods.

Israel imports 97 percent of its crude oil. The Israeli military relies entirely on the global supply chain to sustain its assault.

Weapons manufacturers do not act alone. Producers, traders, and complicit states such as the UAE offer the logistical backbone for ethnic cleansing.

The Turkish loophole and the logistics of genocide

The shipping data shatters the illusion of regional boycotts.

The Turkish government claimed it suspended all trade with Israel on May 2, 2024. Yet six months later, Heritage began chartering crude oil to Israel. Every single shipment departed from the Turkish port of Ceyhan.

Researchers tracking the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline identified two Turkish subsidiaries of Heritage on the national trade registry.

Shiptech Maritime Ltd. and Limosa Trading Logistics Inc. operate as local fronts. When pressed by investigators, Shiptech’s head of operations admitted the subsidiary and Heritage are the exact same entity.

Ankara claims no vessel leaving Ceyhan is authorized for Israel. The reality on the water contradicts this.

Ownership transfers in transit allow the Emirati firm to bypass the blockade entirely. The formal trade ban remains a bureaucratic fiction. The crude flows unabated.

International law leaves no room for ambiguity. Countries and corporations facilitating the transport of oil to Israel risk direct complicity in genocide under the Genocide Convention.

A paper embargo saves no lives. Oil traders continue their lethal business because the states where they operate refuse to enforce accountability.

Activists have been demanding an uncompromising energy embargo to choke off the logistics of Israel.